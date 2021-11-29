Dolph Lundgren’s Hollywood Hills home sells for $3.71 million

Dolph Lundgren has won his bout with the Hollywood Hills housing market, selling his modern, boxy abode for $3.71 million.

The Swedish actor and martial artist — famous for playing Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” and starring in other action films such as “Masters of the Universe” and “Universal Soldier” — had owned the property since 2018.

Built in 2009, the hillside home combines a rugged design palette of steel, concrete, stone and glass across 5,230 square feet. A ficus garden marks the entry, leading into a three-story floor plan that ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the city below.

Lundgren kept things about the same during his stay; his only change was converting one of the two-car garages into a gym.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a formal dining room, open-concept kitchen and movie theater. A custom floating staircase navigates the interior, leading to a primary suite with a soaking tub and double-sided fireplace.

Small balconies and patios add some outdoor living space, and on the side of the property, an infinity pool cascades into a fountain.

Lundgren has starred in dozens of action films since his break-out role in “Rocky IV,” with notable credits including “Red Scorpion,” “The Punisher” and “Johnny Mnemonic.” More recently, the 64-year-old appeared in “The Expendables” franchise.

Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group handled both ends of the deal. The fourth season of his real estate reality show, “Selling Sunset,” premiered in November.