Hot Property

Paul Allen’s Silicon Valley mansion hits the market at $41.5 million

Paul Allen’s Atherton mansion
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2019
11:49 AM
An Atherton, Calif., estate owned in a trust tied to late Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen has come on the market for $41.488 million.

Built in 2013, the custom residence has more than 21,000 square feet of space, a home theater, a spa and seven fireplaces. There are seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms plus a detached guest house. A five-car garage holds a house manager’s suite.

The house s on about two acres of grounds filled with gardens, a swimming pool and a covered pavilion. An outdoor fireplace sits near the pool area.

Allen bought the Silicon Valley property new in 2013 for $27 million, records show. Last year, the median sales price for homes in the 94027 ZIP Code, where Atherton is located, was $6.7 million, making it the priciest ZIP Code in America.

Courtney Charney of Parc Agency Corp. holds the listing.

Allen, who died last year at 65, was a programming genius who founded Microsoft with Bill Gates when he was 22. After leaving the company eight years later, with what would become one of the largest fortunes in U.S. history, he devoted his life to philanthropic causes and investments that included sports franchises as well as space travel and technology.

The listing comes on the heels of Enchanted Hill, a prized L.A. development site owned by the billionaire and philanthropist, returning to the market for $110 million. Also hitting the market in recent weeks is the listing of a number of Allen’s belongings including his mega-yacht — a 414-foot vessel called Octopus — for $326 million.

A Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter owned by Allen was put up for sale in August for an undisclosed price.

Neal J. Leitereg
