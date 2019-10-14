R&B singer Ne-Yo is ready to release his Sherman Oaks home

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is selling his Sherman Oaks home, which is listed at $1,999,999.

The Cape Code-inspired home, built in 2016, is clad in blue and accented with white trim. Wide-plank oak flooring unifies the 4,590 square feet of living space.

1 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 2 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 3 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 4 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 5 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 6 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 7 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 8 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 9 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 10 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 11 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 12 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 13 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 14 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 15 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) 16 / 16 The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)

The open-plan kitchen features marble counter tops, white cabinetry and a butler’s pantry. The eat-at island is adjacent to the living room and a glass wine cellar. A breakfast nook, a powder room, an office-den and an en suite guest bedroom are also on the first floor.

Advertisement

The four upstairs bedrooms include a master suite with a walk-in closet and dressing room, beamed ceilings, a fireplace and a mountain-view balcony. There are five full bathrooms and one half-bath.

An indoor-outdoor lounge opens to a lawn, a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall features and a barbecue area.

The record producer-actor-dancer, 39, won a Grammy Award for the contemporary R&B album “Because of You.” He is a judge on the reality show “World of Dance.”

Property records show he bought the house two years ago for $1.9 million.



Advertisement

Victoria Parks-Murphy and Chris Lucibello of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the listing agents.