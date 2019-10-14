Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Van Nuys home where actress Rose Marie entertained stars finds a buyer

Pool Notes to Rose Marie 1.jpg
A musical staff with notes decorates the swimming pool at the longtime Van Nuys home of actress-singer Rose Marie.
(Tom Queally)
By Lauren Beale
Oct. 14, 2019
6 AM
Share

The longtime residence of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” actress Rose Marie has sold in Van Nuys for $1.05 million.

Her home for nearly 70 years, the 1949 ranch house retains such features as wood-beamed ceilings, a natural stone fireplace and picture display ledges. The dining room has a wood-burning brick hearth/barbecue and a bay window with built-in seating. The wood flooring throughout is original.

1/16
Front yard  (Tom Queally)
2/16
Side view of front  (Tom Queally)
3/16
Living room toward front door and hallway  (Tom Queally)
4/16
Living room with fireplace  (Tom Queally)
5/16
Dining room with brick hearth  (Tom Queally)
6/16
Master bedroom with backyard view  (Tom Queally)
7/16
Master dressing area  (Tom Queally)
8/16
Saloon bar  (Tom Queally)
9/16
Saloon windows  (Tom Queally)
10/16
Saloon  (Tom Queally)
11/16
Guest bedroom  (Tom Queally)
12/16
Partial backyard  (Tom Queally)
13/16
Notes on pool bottom  (Tom Queally)
14/16
Pool changing rooms  (Tom Queally)
15/16
Pool changing room doors  (Tom Queally)
16/16
Partial backyard  (Tom Queally)

The actress-singer often entertained at the single-story house, hosting such stars as Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vincent Price and Dick Van Dyke in the wood-paneled lounge and bar. Mary Tyler Moore, Burl Ives, Betty White and Tim Conway were also among the frequent visitors.

The 2,856-square-foot house contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master features a fireplace, a dressing room and a corner window takes in a view of the backyard.

Advertisement

The home sits on about a third of an acre with fruit trees, a free-form swimming pool and a separate changing room.

Marie, who died in 2017 at 94, got her start in show business on stage and radio as child singer Baby Rose Marie. In addition to co-starring on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961-66, she also appeared on “The Doris Day Show” and had a 14-year-long stint as a panelist on “The Hollywood Squares.”

Jon Norwood and Henry Penner of Norwood Realty were the listing agents. Yessica Talian represented the buyer.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement