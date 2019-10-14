Van Nuys home where actress Rose Marie entertained stars finds a buyer

The longtime residence of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” actress Rose Marie has sold in Van Nuys for $1.05 million.
Her home for nearly 70 years, the 1949 ranch house retains such features as wood-beamed ceilings, a natural stone fireplace and picture display ledges. The dining room has a wood-burning brick hearth/barbecue and a bay window with built-in seating. The wood flooring throughout is original.
The actress-singer often entertained at the single-story house, hosting such stars as Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vincent Price and Dick Van Dyke in the wood-paneled lounge and bar. Mary Tyler Moore, Burl Ives, Betty White and Tim Conway were also among the frequent visitors.
The 2,856-square-foot house contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master features a fireplace, a dressing room and a corner window takes in a view of the backyard.
The home sits on about a third of an acre with fruit trees, a free-form swimming pool and a separate changing room.
Marie, who died in 2017 at 94, got her start in show business on stage and radio as child singer Baby Rose Marie. In addition to co-starring on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961-66, she also appeared on “The Doris Day Show” and had a 14-year-long stint as a panelist on “The Hollywood Squares.”
Jon Norwood and Henry Penner of Norwood Realty were the listing agents. Yessica Talian represented the buyer.