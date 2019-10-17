Sweetgreen’s Jonathan Neman serves up his Venice canal home

A few months after shelling out $21.445 million for a Midcentury mansion in Beverly Hills, Sweetgreen co-founder Jonathan Neman is looking to cut loose from his place in Venice. The canal-front home is up for sale at $5.495 million or up for rent at $25,000 per month, records show.

The three-story spot is a bit smaller than his new place (around 3,700 square feet compared with 8,000 square feet), but it still packs in plenty of style.

In the whitewashed living room, 25-foot acoustic ceilings hang over contemporary limestone floors. The space adjoins a center-island kitchen and an open-concept dining area.

The floor plan features only two bedrooms, but both are master suites and boast their own advantages. One expands to a lounge with outdoor access, as well as a marble bathroom.

Up top, the other loft-style bedroom opens to a private balcony overlooking the canal. A spiral staircase ascends to a renovated rooftop deck with a fire pit under hanging lights. On the side of the home, there’s a thin swimming pool.

Tami Pardee and Kerry Ann Sullivan of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.

Newman co-founded Sweetgreen with Nicolas Jammet and Nathanial Ru in 2007. As of last year, the fast-casual salad chain had 75 locations nationwide.



He bought his new place in Beverly Hills from Spyglass Entertainment co-founder Roger Birnbaum. The well-maintained residence, designed and built in 1956 by architect Harold “Hal” Levitt, also counts Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi among its past owners.