Former baseball all-star Milton Bradley sells Encino home

Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Milton Bradley has circled the bases in Encino, selling his home of more than a decade for $3.725 million.

The Tuscan-inspired spread, set on a one-third-acre lot in the Amestoy Estates neighborhood, came up for sale in August and had an offer in hand after three weeks on the market, records show. It had been listed for $3.799 million.

Built in 2008 and extensively updated, the 7,500-square-foot house features an arched front entry, a two-story living room, a formal dining room and three sets of staircases. A media/game room with a wood-paneled wet bar sits off the living room area. A broad island anchors the chef’s kitchen, which opens to the family room.

1 / 24 The home is in Encino’s Amestoy Estates neighborhood. (HsHProd) 2 / 24 The property is on more than one-third of an acre. (HsHProd) 3 / 24 The living room is two stories. (HsHProd) 4 / 24 A fireplace stretches floor to ceiling in the living room. (HsHProd) 5 / 24 Beamed ceilings accent the media room. (HsHProd) 6 / 24 Also in the media room is a dark-paneled wet bar. (HsHProd) 7 / 24 View of the media room. (HsHProd) 8 / 24 The dining room features a coffered ceiling. (HsHProd) 9 / 24 A dining nook with chandelier. (HsHProd) 10 / 24 The family room has a beamed ceiling and arched French doors. (HsHProd) 11 / 24 A large center island dominates the kitchen. (HsHProd) 12 / 24 Three separate staircase connect the home’s two stories. (HsHProd) 13 / 24 A catwalk overlooks the living room. (HsHProd) 14 / 24 The master suite includes a fireplace. (HsHProd) 15 / 24 French doors lead from the master suite to a balcony. (HsHProd) 16 / 24 Dual closets in the master suite include an elaborate walk-in. (HsHProd) 17 / 24 The master bathroom. (HsHProd) 18 / 24 The backyard dining pavilion is covered. (HsHProd) 19 / 24 A view from the pool. (HsHProd) 20 / 24 The backyard includes a fire pit. (HsHProd) 21 / 24 An outdoor barbecue. (HsHProd) 22 / 24 Mature palm trees amid the landscaping. (HsHProd) 23 / 24 The house is 7,500 square feet. (HsHProd) 24 / 24 An aerial view of the property, which is in a gated neighborhood in Encino. (HsHProd)

Upstairs, the master suite expands to include dual closets, a fireplace and a private balcony. In all, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Outside, landscaped grounds center on a swimming pool with a spa, a fire feature and a waterfall. A barbecue/dining pavilion sits adjacent.

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty and Rachel Bradley of Nest Seekers were the listing agents. Nerses Ananyan of Titus Realty represented the buyer.

Bradley, a Los Angeles native, played for eight big league teams across 12 seasons, including California ballclubs the Dodgers, Athletics and Padres. The switch-hitting outfielder was an All-Star selection in 2008 with the Texas Rangers.

He bought the property in 2008, records show.