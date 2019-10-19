Home of the Week: An elemental experience in Montecito

Architect Frank Robinson drew inspiration from Antoni Gaudí, whose works include Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, when designing this rustic marvel in the mountains above Montecito for a local sailing legend.

Adobe brickwork, natural log beams and a mix of river rock are among the distinctive features of the home, which evokes the five basic elements of nature (water, fire, earth, wood and air) from room to room. Attracting visual interest throughout are elaborate sculptures, tiled mosaics and art installations influenced by Native American wood art.

The details

Location: 1230 Toro Canyon Road, Montecito, 93108

Asking price: $1.7 million

Year built: 1980

Living area: 3,412 square feet, two bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 13.31 acres

Features: Rounded rooms; exposed adobe brickwork; vaulted and beamed ceilings; three fireplaces; helicopter pad with hangar; partially completed swimming pool/moat; mountain and ocean views

About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $3.154 million, a 22.1% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jody Neal, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, (805) 319-7070

