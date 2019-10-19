Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Home of the Week

Home of the Week: An elemental experience in Montecito

Called the “Castle in the Sky,” the unusual residence takes in 360-degree ocean, mountain and island views from its perch in hills above Montecito.
  (David Palermo)
The house sits on a 13.31-acre site and has a partially completed swimming pool/moat.  (David Palermo)
The 3,412-square-foot house was designed by local architect Frank Robinson, who drew inspiration for the design from the early modernist works of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.

  (David Palermo)
The rounded rooms, built with adobe brick, are themed for the five natural elements (water, fire, earth, wood and air).
  (David Palermo)
Attracting visual interest throughout are elaborate sculptures, tiled mosaics and art installations influenced by Native American wood art.
  (David Palermo)
The home is a showcase for mosaic tilework and sculptures built by the current owner
  (David Palermo)
  (David Palermo)
Expansive windows offer sweeping mountain and ocean views.  (David Palermo)
Adobe brickwork, natural log beams and a mix of river rock are among the distinctive features of the home.
  (David Palermo)
Native American wood art.  (David Palermo)
A rustic retreat with artistic touches.  (David Palermo)
  (David Palermo)
By Neal J. Leitereg
Oct. 19, 2019 
Oct. 19, 2019
5 AM
Architect Frank Robinson drew inspiration from Antoni Gaudí, whose works include Barcelona’s Sagrada Família, when designing this rustic marvel in the mountains above Montecito for a local sailing legend.

Adobe brickwork, natural log beams and a mix of river rock are among the distinctive features of the home, which evokes the five basic elements of nature (water, fire, earth, wood and air) from room to room. Attracting visual interest throughout are elaborate sculptures, tiled mosaics and art installations influenced by Native American wood art.

The details

Location: 1230 Toro Canyon Road, Montecito, 93108

Asking price: $1.7 million

Year built: 1980

Living area: 3,412 square feet, two bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 13.31 acres

Features: Rounded rooms; exposed adobe brickwork; vaulted and beamed ceilings; three fireplaces; helicopter pad with hangar; partially completed swimming pool/moat; mountain and ocean views

About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $3.154 million, a 22.1% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jody Neal, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, (805) 319-7070

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
