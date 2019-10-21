Actress Tara Subkoff debuts dazzling Midcentury in Hollywood Hills

The restorations are complete, and now Tara Subkoff is ready to cash out in Hollywood Hills. Her post-and-beam Midcentury just hit the market for $4 million — or $1.5 million more than she paid for it three years ago.

Sporting a fresh new look, the 1950s home pairs a gray-green exterior with a bright red front door. Inside, walls of glass brighten just about every living space.

Built-ins frame a custom fireplace in the living room. Elsewhere on the main level are two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a sunny breakfast nook, indoor-outdoor lounge and galley-style kitchen.

1 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The galley-style kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The indoor-outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The screening room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The beamed patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The lawn. (Realtor.com)

There’s a guest suite down below, as well as a gym and forest green screening room.

Outside, the quarter-acre property takes full advantage of its scenic perch in the hills. Beams top a deck with built-in seating, and a flat, grassy lawn adds space to spread out. A swimming pool and spa complete the scene.

Subkoff, 46, starred in the films “When the Bough Breaks,” “As Good as It Gets” and “The Last Days of Disco” before co-founding her art collective and fashion line, Imitation of Christ, in 2000. Four years ago, she released her directorial debut, “#Horror.”

Sasha Anthome-Kuzemka and Sherri Rogers of Compass hold the listing.