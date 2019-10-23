Tom Petty’s former mansion for sale for $5 million in Encino

In Encino, the former hillside home of legendary rocker Tom Petty is back up for grabs at $4.995 million.

The gated retreat, which features a recording studio and vocal booth, has attracted multiple buyers in the music industry. It’s currently owned by Randy Spendlove, Grammy-winning record producer and president of Motion Picture Music at Paramount Pictures. He bought it late last year for $4.485 million, records show.

Perched on nearly an acre, the tree-filled property centers on a roughly 11,500-square-foot home built in 1989. It looks very different since Petty’s stay, as a recent remodel introduced a cleaner, more contemporary feel with generous doses of wood, brick and stone.

One of the home’s main highlights is found right through the front door, where a two-story great room sits under beamed ceilings and 12 skylights. A stone fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling, and a sweeping staircase sits behind that.

Across three stories, there’s a living room with a sunken conversation pit, family room with a white-painted brick fireplace, rounded dining room and spacious center-island kitchen with a brick backsplash.

Of the six bedrooms, two are master suites. One boasts an office, deck and glass-filled bathroom, and the other steps up to a lounge under vaulted ceilings.

Amenities round out the rest of the interior. In addition to the recording studio, there’s a wine cellar, gym and massage room.



Out back, dense landscaping surrounds a flagstone patio with a waterfall-fed pool and spa. A dining gazebo, cabana and fire pit complete the scene. Decks lining the upper levels overlook the verdant space.

Jade and Tiffany Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

Petty, who died in 2017 at 66, sold more than 80 million records during his prolific career as both a solo artist and with his band the Heartbreakers. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s hits include “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’” and “American Girl.”

In September, his scenic retreat on Lake Sherwood sold for $4 million, The Times previously reported.

Spendlove has worked for A&M Records, Miramax Films and Paramount Pictures during his time in the entertainment industry, collaborating with artists such as Beyoncé, Sheryl Crow, U2 and Green Day along the way. In 2003, he won the Grammy for best compilation soundtrack album for a motion picture for “Chicago.”