Hot Property

Max Azria’s famed estate seeks $78 million in Holmby Hills

Max Azria’s three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s Platinum Triangle area.
The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s Platinum Triangle area.
(Marc Angeles and Adam Guy)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2019
10:33 AM
In Holmby Hills, one of the biggest homes on the market just got a big price cut. Maison du Soleil — the 30,000-square-foot mansion of late fashion mogul Max Azria — has resurfaced for sale at $78 million, down $10 million from its previous asking price.

Azria, who died in May, first introduced the property for sale in 2015 for $85 million, The Times previously reported, but increased the price to $88 million a year later. That’s quite a hike compared to when he bought the place in 2005 for $14.4 million from Sidney Sheldon, an Oscar-winning producer-writer whose novels have sold over 300 million copies.

Set on 2.8 acres, the 60-room residence was built by architect-to-the-stars Paul Williams. The prolific architect gained a following for his gracious homes, and his celebrity client list included Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

While the exterior features a Colonial vibe, the lavish interior offers a different feel in just about every room with shimmering metallic accents popping up often. There’s a voluminous foyer with a floor-to-ceiling chandelier, an artsy indoor-outdoor living room and a chic lounge under custom floral ceilings.

Across two stories are 17 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. For entertaining, there’s a 6,000-square-foot movie theater with a candy bar and a glitzy silver room with a wet bar.

The amenities continue outside, where a glass-walled tennis court sits across from a Moroccan bathhouse with a custom hammam wrapped in marble tile. Patios and dining areas surround a swimming pool and spa. A spacious greenhouse is tucked in back.

International-themed gardens fill out the rest of the grounds, including verdant spaces inspired by the Japanese, English and French.

Ginger Glass and Chloe Azria of Compass hold the listing.

A native of Tunisia, Azria founded BCBG Max Azria in 1989 and grew the brand to global scale by selling high-end styles at relatively low prices.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
