Maroon 5’s James Valentine sells Steel House in Los Feliz to Getty heiress

James Valentine appears to have another hit on his hands. The guitarist of Maroon 5 fame has sold his longtime home in Los Feliz for $4.1 million, or $315,000 more than the asking price. The buyer, per property records, is a limited liability company tied to Aileen Gretty, a granddaughter of oil magnate J. Paul Getty.

Called the Steel House for its steel-framed construction, the Midcentury Modern-style home was designed by architect Neil A. Johnson and built in 1960. During Valentine’s ownership, the single-story house was restored by Mark Haddawy, whose past projects include John Lautner’s Elrod House and Richard Neutra’s Kun and Wirin houses.

Some 2,100 square feet of interior include a living room with a suspended fireplace, a garden-view dining room, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Terrazzo floors and beamed ceilings are among the period details. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows take in views in three directions.

Outside, landscaped grounds hold a swimming pool, various patios, a cold plunge and a sauna. A carport sits below the house.

Valentine has since moved on to Toluca Lake, buying a Spanish-style pad from Hollywood producer Dana Brunetti for $6.4 million.

The 41-year-old musician was part of the musical trio Square and also played with the ska band Reel Big Fish before joining Kara’s Flowers, later renamed Maroon 5, in the early 2000s. The group is known for such hits as “Harder to Breathe,” “Makes Me Wonder” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

The band’s most recent studio album, “Red Pill Blues,” was released in 2017 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of Deasy Penner Podley and Alex Barad of Nourmand & Associates were the listing agents. Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.