Producer Dana Brunetti sells Toluca Lake home to Maroon 5’s James Valentine

Hollywood producer Dana Brunetti has sold his home in Toluca Lake to Maroon 5 guitarist James B. Valentine for $6.4 million, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

The Spanish-style residence, tucked behind walls and gates, went under contract three days after hitting the market in July, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It sold for $150,000 more than the asking price.

Built by Toluca Lake pioneer and designer William Klump, the two-story house has been restored and expanded to more than 6,500 square feet. Among features are modern fixtures, Kentucky oak herringbone floors and a marble-clad kitchen. Curved French doors, wood paneling and a vintage phone alcove speak to the home’s 1920s roots.

1 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 Across three stories, the 1920s home features Kentucky oak herringbone floors, modern fixtures and a vintage phone booth. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Dual family rooms with fireplaces, a formal dining room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are among living spaces. The master suite is outfitted with a steam shower and a copper tub.

Outside, the quarter-acre property has a swimming pool, a guest house/office, hedges and mature trees. A five-car garage is equipped with lifts and multiple chargers for electric vehicles.

Cassandra Corum of Six17 and Marc Silver of Compass were the listing agents. Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of Deasy Penner Podley represented Valentine, according to the MLS.

With the purchase, Valentine becomes the latest Hollywood link in a long chain of notable owners. In addition to Brunetti, Eurythmics singer-songwriter Dave Stewart and television producer Mark Brazill are among those to own the estate.

Advertisement

The property also has ties to silent-film star Billie Dove as well as Oscar-winning actress Janet Gaynor and her husband, Hollywood costume designer Adrian Adolph Greenberg. It was once home to Toluca Lake’s original architect, Park French, whose movie star clients included Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and Norma Talmadge.

Valentine, 40, was part of the musical trio Square and also played with the ska band Reel Big Fish before joining Kara’s Flowers, later renamed Maroon 5, in the early 2000s. The group is known for hits “Harder to Breathe,” “Makes Me Wonder” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Earlier this week, he listed his longtime Los Feliz home — a Midcentury Modern gem known as the Steel House — for $3.785 million.

Brunetti, 46, has producer credits that include the acclaimed Netflix series “House of Cards” and the films “21” and “Mastermind.” His films “The Social Network” and “Captain Phillips” both received Oscar nominations for best picture.

Last year, he co-founded Cavalry Media with Keegan Rosenberger after a stint with Relativity Media.