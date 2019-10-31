Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

What $800,000 buys right now near the water in San Diego County

Hot Property | What $800,000 buys right now near the water in San Diego County
4167 Ingalls St., San Diego
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 31, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now in the coastal cities of San Diego, Oceanside and Chula Vista in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: Wrapped in stained-wood shingles, this charming 93-year-old Craftsman sits up above the street on a grassy, elevated lot.

Address: 4167 Ingalls St., San Diego, 92103

Listed for: $814,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 928 square feet (3,374-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with brick fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; master suite with deck access; fenced backyard with freshly planted grass

About the area: In the 92103 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $860,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1427 Avocado Road, Oceanside
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: Bright splashes of color and a variety of outdoor spaces keep things interesting in this Southwestern-style ranch on half an acre.

Address: 1427 Avocado Road, Oceanside, 92054

Listed for: $780,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,586 square feet (23,958-square-foot lot)

Features: Skylit living room; multicolored common spaces; scenic dining area; trellis-topped brick patios

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $670,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7 Bonita Road, Chula Vista
(Realtor.com)

CHULA VISTA: This Spanish-style construction of stucco and clay tile is complemented by a guest casita and outdoor spaces with arched openings.

Address: 7 Bonita Road, Chula Vista, 91910

Listed for: $759,999 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,200 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Travertine floors; remodeled kitchen; second-story covered balcony; back patio with hot tub

About the area: In the 91910 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $588,000, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8453 Kern Crescent, San Diego
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: This turnkey two-story in the Del Sur community features stacked-stone accents, tile finishes and verdant landscaping in the front and back.

Address: 8453 Kern Crescent, San Diego, 92127

Listed for: $799,999 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,930 square feet (2,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; granite kitchen; upgraded appliances; front-facing balcony

About the area: In the 92127 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $1.116 million, up 0.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5014 Viewridge Way, Oceanside
(Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: It’s all about the views in this scenic home in Spinnaker Ridge, and a balcony off the remodeled master suite takes full advantage.

Address: 5014 Viewridge Way, Oceanside, 92056

Listed for: $799,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,251 square feet (6,762-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story living spaces; column-lined dining room; kitchen with wine fridge; master suite with custom bathroom

About the area: In the 92056 ZIP Code, based on 66 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $566,000, down 1.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

345 Corte Trova, Chula Vista
(Realtor.com)

CHULA VISTA: Past a yellow exterior with plantation shutters, this two-story home with a pool and spa opens to powder blue living spaces with travertine floors.

Address: 345 Corte Trova, Chula Vista, 91914

Listed for: $785,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,058 square feet (6,196-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; spacious master suite; second-story deck; fenced backyard with palm trees

About the area: In the 91914 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $758,000, down 22.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
