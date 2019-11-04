TV producer Norman Lear wants a buyer to tune in to his Brentwood estate

What do “Sanford and Son,” “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” “Fernwood Tonight” and “Maude” have in common? If you guessed Norman Lear, you are correct.

Still working hard, the celebrated television producer recently relisted his estate in Brentwood for sale at $39.995 million, just slightly above the price he was asking roughly three years ago.

1 / 18 The gated estate in Brentwood is listed at $39.995 million. (Redfin.com) 2 / 18 The estate has parking for 35 cars. (Redfin.com) 14 / 18 The gated estate in Brentwood includes about 8 acres of landscaped grounds. (Redfin.com)

The estate encompasses about 8 acres of landscaped grounds containing a 14,000-square-foot main house, a guesthouse, staff quarters, security offices, a tennis court and a gym. A covered patio opens to a swimming pool and spa.

An entry hall, a two-story library, a screening room, an office, seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and four powder rooms are among the living spaces.

There are canyon, ocean, coastline, cityscape and mountains views.

All that and parking for 35 cars.

The 97-year-old Lear won multiple Emmy Awards for the groundbreaking sitcom “All in the Family” and has scores of credits, including “The Jeffersons,” “One Day at a Time” and “Good Times.” He continues to work and is writing, appearing in and acting as executive producer for the upcoming documentary “Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go for It.”



Joshua Altman, Andreas Elsenhans and Matthew J. Altman, all with Douglas Elliman, are the listing agents.

Public records show he bought the property in 1988 for $6.5 million.