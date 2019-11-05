Actors Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez unload cozy Studio City home

Married actors Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez have moved on from their Studio City home of three years, selling the single-story spot for $1.195 million.

That’s $55,000 shy of their summer asking price, but still $156,000 more than they paid for it in 2016, records show.

They kept the living spaces the same during their stay but made some changes to the exterior, swapping wood for glass on the garage and front door. Past a charming courtyard, the home opens to a cozy 1,258-square-foot floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Bright yellow cabinetry draws the eye in the galley-style kitchen, and the adjacent living room tacks on a stacked stone fireplace. A small dining nook sits in the corner.

White-painted beams top the master suite, which boasts backyard access through French doors. Fenced and landscaped, the entertainer’s space features a yoga platform and dining gazebo under hanging lights.

Irma Vasconcelos of South Bay Coast Realty held the listing. Rajesh Lund represented the buyer.

Active since the 1990s, Ochmann has starred in “El Clon,” “Rosa Diamante” and, more recently, “El Chema.”



Derbez’s credits include “Easy,” “La Casa de las Flores” and “Gossip Girl: Acapulco,” a Mexican series based on the American show. She’s the daughter of noted actor Eugenio Derbez.