Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Actors Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez unload cozy Studio City home

Image_01.jpg
The chic single-story home fits three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a handful of eye-catching living spaces into 1,258 square feet.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 5, 2019
11:42 AM
Share

Married actors Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez have moved on from their Studio City home of three years, selling the single-story spot for $1.195 million.

That’s $55,000 shy of their summer asking price, but still $156,000 more than they paid for it in 2016, records show.

They kept the living spaces the same during their stay but made some changes to the exterior, swapping wood for glass on the garage and front door. Past a charming courtyard, the home opens to a cozy 1,258-square-foot floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1/10
The entertainer’s backyard.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The interior.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The breakfast bar.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The galley-style kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The landscaped walkway.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The lawn.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
The dining gazebo.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Bright yellow cabinetry draws the eye in the galley-style kitchen, and the adjacent living room tacks on a stacked stone fireplace. A small dining nook sits in the corner.

White-painted beams top the master suite, which boasts backyard access through French doors. Fenced and landscaped, the entertainer’s space features a yoga platform and dining gazebo under hanging lights.

Irma Vasconcelos of South Bay Coast Realty held the listing. Rajesh Lund represented the buyer.

Active since the 1990s, Ochmann has starred in “El Clon,” “Rosa Diamante” and, more recently, “El Chema.”

Advertisement

Derbez’s credits include “Easy,” “La Casa de las Flores” and “Gossip Girl: Acapulco,” a Mexican series based on the American show. She’s the daughter of noted actor Eugenio Derbez.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement