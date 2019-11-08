Regis Philbin’s Connecticut manor is up for grabs at $4.6 million

Who wants to be a buyer of Regis Philbin’s East Coast estate? His English-inspired manor in Greenwich, Conn., just surfaced for sale at $4.595 million.
At that price, it would be a substantial loss for the longtime TV host. He and his wife, TV personality Joy Philbin, paid $7.2 million for the mansion in 2008, public records show.
Mature trees, rolling lawns and garden pathways fill out the 2.6-acre grounds, which center on a stately stone-clad home. In 13,600 square feet, it holds six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
In front of the house is a circular motor court. Double doors open onto a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase. There are seven fireplaces in the home, including in the formal living room, the expansive great room, the master bedroom and the mahogany library.
A formal dining room has paneled walls, and there’s a pub with a wet bar, a sun room with garden views and a chef’s kitchen with two islands. A billiards room, movie theater, gym and wine cellar complete the three-story floor plan.
Out back, spacious terraces descend to a hedge-lined swimming pool with a fountain and diving board. A tennis court sits to the side. Across the property is a guesthouse with a bedroom, kitchen and loft.
Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Active in the entertainment world since the 1960s, Philbin is best known for hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “Million Dollar Password” and “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee,” which later became “Live! With Regis and Kelly.” The 88-year-old holds the Guinness world record for most time spent in front of a television camera.
In 2016, Regis and Joy paid $2.5 million for a condo in Beverly Hills, The Times previously reported.