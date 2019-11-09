Hot Property: A ‘Very Brady’ sale goes down in Malibu

“Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams, who has been busy renovating his former TV home on “A Very Brady Renovation,” has sold his oceanfront home in Malibu for $5.82 million.

Found within celebrity-popular Malibu Cove Colony, the two-story beach house features high ceilings and walls of windows that take in sweeping ocean views.

Built in 1974, the home has a little over 2,800 square feet, a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a dining room, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The upstairs master suite, which has its own fireplace, opens to a private deck. On the lower level, there’s an ocean-facing terrace with stairs leading to the sandy beach below.

The property first came up for sale three years ago for $7.15 million and was more recently listed at $6.375 million. Over the last decade, it was put up for lease for as much as $19,500 a month.

Williams, 65, is known for his role as the eldest Brady son, Greg, on the beloved series “The Brady Bunch.” Since the show’s conclusion in 1974, the actor has appeared in multiple television and movie spin-offs, including “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour,” “A Very Brady Christmas” and “The Brady Bunch Movie.”

Recently, Williams and the other actors who played the “Brady Bunch” siblings got together for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Sandro Dazzan of the Agency, Irene Dazzan-Palmer of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Shen Shulz of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents.

A beachfront thriller

Action-thriller actor Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have deemed their Malibu beach house expendable, listing the oceanfront property for sale at $19.95 million.

The black-shingled contemporary has a distinctive appearance that sets it apart from neighboring homes in the Malibu Colony enclave. The lair-like residence contains 3,909 square feet of interiors that look out on a horizon of ocean.

Among the living spaces are the main living area with a brick fireplace, the dining area, a den, a family room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The guest house has its own kitchen and bathroom.

Walls of glass connect the indoor and outdoor living spaces. A patio provides direct access to the beach.

Statham, 52, has been in the “Fast & Furious,” “Expendables” and “Transporter” films including this year’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Huntington-Whiteley, 32, is known for her modeling work with Victoria’s Secret and the British fashion house Burberry.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents.

Sugar, we’re gone

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz has found a fan in the housing market, selling his Encino home for $2.262 million.

The gated hacienda-style house occupies half an acre in the Amestoy Estates neighborhood. Remodeled a decade ago, the 1950s abode has stayed in touch with its Spanish roots and features beamed ceilings, dark hardwood floors and arched windows and doors.

Within 4,000 square feet of space are five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room and a family room with built-ins. A stone fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the living room.

French doors provide backyard access in the master suite, which tacks on a sauna and spa tub in the bathroom.

In the entertainer’s backyard, there’s a trellis-topped patio, sports court and a swimming pool and spa under hanging lights. Lush landscaping and fruit trees touch up both the front and back of the property.

Wentz, 40, bought the home in 2014 from Eric Benet, Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter, for $1.965 million.

He’s best known as the lyricist and bassist for Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Fall Out Boy, which released its seventh studio album, “Mania,” last year. In addition, he co-founded record label DCD2 Records with bandmate Patrick Stump in 2005.

Thomas Atamian of Compass and Deedee Howard of the Agency held the listing. Greg Schoch, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.

Finding the finish line

Phil Keoghan, the longtime television host of competition series “The Amazing Race,” has put down roots in Venice, buying a live-work property in the Oxford Triangle area for $2.645 million.

The flexible, 3,100-square-foot residence is described as a loft, but could easily function as a home. Located about a mile from the ocean, the three-story pad showcases an industrial touch with steel beams, skylights and exposed ductwork. Floors alternate between hardwood and polished concrete throughout the interior.

The lower level adds an open dining area, a lounge and a kitchen with Italian cabinetry. Upstairs, glass conference rooms overlook the common spaces below. There’s also an elevator, a secure server room and three bathrooms.

Daniel Pickart of Industry Partners held the listing. Robert Friday of Bulldog Realtors represented Keoghan.

A native of New Zealand, Keoghan has hosted every season of “The Amazing Race” since its debut in 2001, winning 10 Primetime Emmys for his work on the show. The 52-year-old has also hosted “No Opportunity Wasted” and “National Geographic Explorer.”

Ambassador to Bel-Air no more

Carla Sands, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark and former advisor to President Trump, has sold her Bel-Air home for $19.5 million, or about 14% less than the most recent asking price of $22.8 million.

The 14,700-square-foot Italian villa-style home sits behind gates in the Moraga Estates community. Built in 2002, the home features soaring ceilings and curved archways and windows. Formal living and dining rooms, an office/library with a fireplace and a bar are among the living spaces.

Including a guesthouse, the property has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

A sloping hillside creates a backdrop for manicured gardens and sprawling grounds. The four-acre estate also has a swimming pool, outdoor lounging spaces and a loggia. The motor court can accommodate 10 cars.

The property was once the site of oil tycoon and philanthropist Howard B. Keck’s estate. Sands built the residence in 2002 with her husband, real estate mogul Fred Sands.

After Fred Sands’ death in 2015, Carla Sands replaced her husband as CEO of Vintage Capital, which has over $150 million in assets. The businesswoman and diplomat joined Trump’s economic advisory council in 2016.

Last year, she sold an oceanfront property in the Broad Beach area of Malibu for $13.656 million.

Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.