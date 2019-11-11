‘The Young and the Restless’ alum Scott Elrod bids adieu to Tudor in Hollywood Hills West

Actor Scott Elrod, known for his work on “The Young and the Restless,” has sold his home in Hollywood Hills West for $3.4 million — shy of the $3.438 million he paid three years ago.

The gated Tudor-inspired house, built in 1931, has been modernized throughout but retains such traditional details as wood-beam cathedral ceilings. Listing photos show a touch of whimsy — a wooden swing hung from a sturdy truss in the great room.

Other living spaces within the home’s nearly 4,000 square feet include a dining area, a center-island kitchen, an office, a laundry room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There’s a mini-kitchen in the attached guest suite.

A swimming pool, a playground, lawns and mature landscaping complete the roughly one-third-acre grounds.

Elrod, 44, has credits that include the television series “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Men in Trees” and “Castle,” as well as the 2013 film “Lone Survivor.” He starred this year in the action film “Atone.”

Joan Yarfitz and John Steiner of Engel & Volkers were the listing agents. Adam Price of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.