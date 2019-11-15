Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez looks to cut a tie in Beverly Hills

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez has listed his home in the flats of Beverly Hills for sale at $18.95 million, public records show.

Set on a tree-lined street, the Spanish-style home dates to 1927 but recently underwent a three-year renovation and expansion. Now polished to a fine sheen, the 7,314 square feet of living space has herringbone-patterned wood floors, custom millwork and crisp white interiors. A pair of 20-foot-long skylights top the two-story entry.

1 / 12 The front yard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The living room bar. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The paneled library/den. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The breakfast nook with built-in booth seating. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The master suite closet. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The dining patio and guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The backyard and swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

Pocketing doors conceal a hidden bar in the step-down living room, which is anchored by a custom fireplace. The open-concept kitchen is equipped with an island, built-in booth seating and a butler’s pantry. Including a separate guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Advertisement

Outside, grounds of about a third of an acre contain a swimming pool with a spa, lawn and a dining patio.

Rodriguez gained recognition at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he received a Critics Award for Best Designer of the Year, before accepting a position at Christian Dior. He launched his own fashion line in 2003, which has gained a steady following among celebrities.

He bought the property three years ago for $8.7 million, records show.

Kurt Rappaport and Daniel Dill of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

