‘Real Housewives’ of O.C. alum Jeana Keough seeks a bicoastal life

“Real Housewives of Orange County” Jeana Keough has reduced the price of her house in Coto de Caza to $2,798,888. That’s down from nearly $3 million late last year.

People magazine reported earlier this year that she is selling as part of the process of splitting her time between California and Florida, where her daughter’s family lives.

The Mediterranean-style home, built in 1991, features beamed ceilings and fireplaces in the living and family rooms. Stone floors, wrought-iron railings, a skylight and a chandelier decorate the dining room.

Besides the center-island kitchen, there’s a breakfast nook, a prep kitchen and a walk-in pantry. Five bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread throughout the 5,306 square feet of living space.

A limestone patio with heaters and a fireplace sits in the backyard. Guest quarters sit above the detached three-car garage.

The property is a treasure trove of trees including oak, redwoods, liquidambars, sycamores, evergreens, apple and citrus. Walking trails and stairs access the 1.2 acres and take in views of Saddleback Mountain.

The former model, 64, was a regular on the Bravo reality series for the first five seasons and has appeared in other episodes since. She has also been on the news talk show “What’s Up Orange County.”

Keough, herself an agent with Coldwell Banker, has the listing.

The property previously sold five years ago for $1.975 million, public records show.

