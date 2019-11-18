‘Underworld’ creator Len Wiseman pays big for brand-new showplace above Sunset Strip

Len Wiseman, the filmmaker responsible for the “Underworld” series and 2012’s “Total Recall” remake, has purchased a modern home in the Laurel Canyon area for $4.6 million, records show. The property first hit the market earlier this year for $5.25 million.

Perched above the Sunset Strip, the newly built showplace features a cold, contemporary exterior touched up with stained wood. Through a glass front door, it opens to a roughly 6,000-square-foot interior with clean lines and lots of glass.

Shades of black, white and gray color the living spaces, which include an open dining area and a sleek center-island kitchen. Custom fireplaces anchor the living room and family room. In almost every common space, walls of glass unfold to an entertainer’s backyard with a patio and infinity-edge pool.

An elevator navigates the three-story interior. Upstairs, the subdued hues continue into the master suite, which boasts a marble bathroom with skylights and a freestanding tub. The level also opens to a terrace lined with landscaping.

Above it all, a rooftop deck with a fire pit takes in sweeping canyon and mountain views. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

Ben Belack of the Agency and Aaron Kirman of Compass held the listing. Julian Heaney of Redfin represented the buyer.

Wiseman, 46, directed “Underworld” and “Underworld: Evolution” in the 2000s and produced the next three installments in the franchise. His other credits include “Live Free or Die Hard” and episodes of the shows “Hawaii Five-O,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Lucifer” and “Swamp Thing.”