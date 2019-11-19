Record producer Cirkut tinkers with price of Hollywood Hills showplace

Cirkut is all set up in his new place, a scenic architectural abode in the hills of Studio City. The record producer, who boasts collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and the Weeknd, just can’t seem to nail down a buyer for his old home.

Perched in Nichols Canyon, the Hollywood Hills contemporary first came to market last summer at $6.495 million. With no takers, Cirkut just cut the price to $5.495 million. That’s still $1.345 million more than he paid in 2015, when he bought the home from actors Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur.

Made for entertaining, the three-story spot boasts a variety of outdoor areas. Terraces and balconies hang off the home’s backside, and a spiral staircase ascends to a rooftop deck. The spaces take in views of the canyon, as well as the backyard, which has a pool, spa and multiple lounging areas.

1 / 11 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The floating staircase. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The game room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The terrace. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The three-story home. (Realtor.com)

The 5,500-square-foot floor plan adds five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a game room, gym and recording studio.

Wide-plank oak floors line the expansive open living spaces, which include a living room with a built-in fireplace and marble-splashed chef’s kitchen. Floating staircases navigate the floor plan.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Cirkut, whose legal name is Henry Russell Walter, is a native of Canada. He holds credits on the songs “Starboy” by the Weeknd, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus and “Roar” by Katy Perry.