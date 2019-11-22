Mel Brooks’ former coastal cottage sells for $5 million in N.Y.

That was fast. In New York, a coastal cottage once owned by comedy icon Mel Brooks and his late wife, actress Anne Bancroft, has sold for the full asking price of $4.995 million roughly two months after hitting the market.

Built in 1960, the Hamptons home sits on a waterfront lot in Southampton Village. Past a wood-shingled exterior, it opens to renovated whitewashed living spaces overlooking Shinnecock Bay.

The two-story floor plan fits four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms into 2,400 square feet. Walls of glass line the living and dining rooms, and the kitchen adds stainless steel appliances and splashes of marble.

Upstairs, a brick fireplace anchors the master suite. The bedroom overlooks the bay, as does the spa tub in the bathroom.

A grassy landscaped yard sits out front, and out back, a deck spans the entire backside of the home. The grounds cover 1.33 acres.

Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Mary Quatroche of Morley Agency represented the buyer.

Mel Brooks, 93, starred in “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Spaceballs” and “The Producers,” for which he won an Oscar. A musical adaptation of the film ran on Broadway from 2001-07. He’s one of 15 people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, otherwise known as an EGOT.

Bancroft, who died at 73 in 2005, is remembered for her roles in “The Graduate,” “The Miracle Worker” and “Agnes of God,” among others. She won an Oscar for her lead role in 1962’s “The Miracle Worker.”