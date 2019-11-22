Ne-Yo gets his price and more for Sherman Oaks home

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has produced a hit in the housing market, selling his Sherman Oaks home for $2.075 million, or $76,000 more than the asking price.
The Cape Cod-inspired house, clad in blue and accented with white trim, has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space, an open-plan kitchen, an office-den and a glass-enclosed wine cellar. The living room is adjacent to the kitchen and has a fireplace and bi-folding doors that open the backyard.
1/16
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space.
(Redfin.com)
Upstairs, the master suite expands to include a dressing room, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. In total, the two-story has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath.
Outside, a covered lounge opens to a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall features. A built-in barbecue sits near the pool.
The record producer-actor-dancer, 40, won a Grammy Award for the contemporary R&B album “Because of You.” He has appeared as a judge on the reality competition show “World of Dance” since 2017.
Property records show he bought the house two years ago for $1.9 million.
Victoria Parks-Murphy and Chris Lucibello of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Jonathan Sharaf of Redfin represented the buyer.