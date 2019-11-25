Craig Ellwood’s Case Study House No. 16 seeks $3 million in Bel-Air

For some of the most stunning Midcentury architecture in L.A., look no further than the Case Study House series. Created by Arts & Architecture magazine after World War II, the program employed some of the era’s most noted architects to explore aesthetic and affordable housing prototypes.

Architects including Richard Neutra and Pierre Koenig mocked up 36 designs, and roughly two dozen were built. No. 16, a floating glass pavilion built by Craig Ellwood, just hit the market for $2.995 million.

It’s one of three homes Ellwood designed for the series and the only one still intact, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy. The other two (such as the onetime Beverly Hills residence of baseball great Hank Greenberg) have been altered through remodels.

A striking concoction of steel, concrete and glass, the single-story home sits on a flat lot with sweeping canyon views. Translucent glass panels shroud the property from the street, while an exposed steel exterior frames floor-to-ceiling walls of glass throughout the 1,664-square-foot floor plan.

Inside are two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an indoor-outdoor open floor plan. A natural rock fireplace anchors the space, extending through glass walls onto a covered patio. Outdoor lounges and lawns complete the landscaped grounds.

Aaron Kirman, Dalton Gomez and Weston Littlefield of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.

A few other Case Study homes have surfaced for sale as of late. In 2017, actress Kristen Wiig bought No. 10 in Pasadena for $2.96 million. No. 21, a glass box perched in the Hollywood Hills, sold for $3.26 million earlier this year.