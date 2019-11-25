Haunt of actor and onetime Palm Springs Mayor Charles Farrell up for sale

The estate of early film actor and onetime Palm Springs Mayor Charles Farrell is for sale in the desert community for $3,698,900.

The Spanish Colonial Revival compound, built in 1933, has a historic landmark designation from the city. Set in the Movie Colony area, the one-acre property contains a main house with an attached casita, a courtyard and a second house for a total of 5,755 square feet of living space. Classic lighting fixtures, hardwood floors and exposed beam ceilings retain the period vibe.

1 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 2 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 3 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 4 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 5 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 6 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 7 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 8 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 9 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 10 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 11 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 12 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 13 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 14 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 15 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 16 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 17 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com) 18 / 18 The Spanish Colonial Revival compound has such classic details as archways and a central courtyard. (Redfin.com)

The main house‘s living and dining rooms have wood-burning fireplaces. A wall of glass French doors in the family room and breakfast area overlook the grounds and swimming pool.

The master suite includes a kiva (or beehive style) fireplace, an enclosed garden patio and direct access to the pool and outdoor shower. The casita features a living room with a fireplace, a kitchenette and a bedroom.

Advertisement

There are a total of seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and a half-bath including the second house, which has a living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry.

Farrell, who died in 1990 at 89, started in silent films as a bit player before successfully transitioning to talkies and television. His film work includes “7th Heaven,” the first of many films in which he starred opposite Janet Gaynor, “Street Angel” and “Lucky Star.” He played the father in the sitcom “My Little Margie” and starred in “The Charles Farrell Show.”

David Kibbey of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

