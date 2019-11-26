Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer, snaps up Los Feliz home

If Finneas O’Connell wins any of the five Grammys he’s nominated for, he’ll have a nice place to display them. The singer-actor-producer, who helped write and produce his sister Billie Eilish’s celebrated debut album, recently paid $2.73 million through a trust for a Spanish Colonial-style home in Los Feliz, public records show.

O’Connell must’ve liked what he saw. He shelled out nearly $250,000 over the asking price just a week after it hit the market, records show.

The 95-year-old home has stayed in touch with its roots, showcasing oak floors, stained glass windows, beamed ceilings, arched French doors and a sweeping magnesite staircase across two stories.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The closet. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The patios. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Splashes of teal touch up the exterior. Entry to the 2,800-square-foot floor plan is through a bright red front door. On the main level, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with arched windows and a center-island chef’s kitchen with Saltillo tile floors. An adjacent breakfast nook overlooks the surrounding valleys.

Three bedrooms and five bedrooms complete the interior. Upstairs, the master suite tacks on a lounge, spacious closet and bathroom with custom tile. A deck extends the space outside.

Hanging lights top the entertainer’s backyard, where a dining patio descends to a second patio with a pergola. The grassy grounds also hold a separate pool and spa.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand and Associates and Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Tori Horowitz of Compass represented the buyer.



Advertisement

O’Connell, 22, is currently nominated for the producer of the year Grammy along with four other awards for his work on Eilish’s album “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” As an actor, he starred in the films “Bad Teacher” and “Life Inside Out” before TV roles in “Modern Family” and “Glee.”