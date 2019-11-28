Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What $700,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

287 South Raspberry Lane, Anaheim Hills.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 28, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in Anaheim Hills, Santa Ana and San Juan Capistrano in Orange County.

ANAHEIM HILLS: This cul-de-sac home with curb appeal boasts direct access to a 103-acre wilderness preserve with hiking and horseback riding trails.

Address: 287 S. Raspberry Lane, Anaheim Hills, 92808

Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,457 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; dining room with bay windows; kitchen with wine fridge; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $825,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2014 West Camden Place, Santa Ana.
(Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: Down more than $65,000 from its original asking price, this bright five-bedroom home opens to a landscaped front yard and a back patio with a pool.

Address: 2014 W. Camden Place, Santa Ana, 92704

Listed for: $698,500 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,775 square feet (5,900-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; hardwood floors; living room with wall of stone; two-car garage with workshop area

About the area: In the 92704 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $580,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

26512 Paseo Belardes, San Juan Capistrano.
(Realtor.com)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO: Shades of salmon and blue adorn the exterior of this 1970s spot complete with multicolored living spaces and an attic.

Address: 26512 Paseo Belardes, San Juan Capistrano, 92675

Listed for: $698,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,452 square feet (3,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Charming courtyard; vaulted ceilings; porcelain tile floors; master suite with backyard access

About the area: In the 92675 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $858,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7925 East Saffron St., Anaheim Hills.
(Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM HILLS: Upgrades to this 1980s single-story home include quartz countertops, custom maple cabinetry, tile backsplashes and Italian black marble floors.

Address: 7925 E. Saffron St., Anaheim Hills, 92808

Listed for: $724,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,310 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; living room with brick fireplace; patio with fire pit; fenced backyard with views

About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $825,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1021½ South Cypress Ave., Santa Ana.
(Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: Two homes, each with two bedrooms and one bathroom, occupy this gated lot with a private yard.

Address: 1021 ½ S. Cypress Ave., Santa Ana, 92701

Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,600 square feet (6,085-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; tile floors; bonus room in front house; covered parking

About the area: In the 92701 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $510,000, up 13.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

27433 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano.
(Realtor.com)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO: An abundance of landscaping surrounds this hillside home with sweeping city views.

Address: 27433 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano, 92675

Listed for: $749,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,486 square feet (2,650-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed common spaces; sky-lighted living room; scenic breakfast nook; wraparound yard with planters

About the area: In the 92675 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $858,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
