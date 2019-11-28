What $700,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in Anaheim Hills, Santa Ana and San Juan Capistrano in Orange County.

ANAHEIM HILLS: This cul-de-sac home with curb appeal boasts direct access to a 103-acre wilderness preserve with hiking and horseback riding trails.

Address: 287 S. Raspberry Lane, Anaheim Hills, 92808

Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,457 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; dining room with bay windows; kitchen with wine fridge; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92808 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $825,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2014 West Camden Place, Santa Ana. (Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: Down more than $65,000 from its original asking price, this bright five-bedroom home opens to a landscaped front yard and a back patio with a pool.

Address: 2014 W. Camden Place, Santa Ana, 92704

Listed for: $698,500 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,775 square feet (5,900-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; hardwood floors; living room with wall of stone; two-car garage with workshop area

About the area: In the 92704 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $580,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

26512 Paseo Belardes, San Juan Capistrano. (Realtor.com)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO: Shades of salmon and blue adorn the exterior of this 1970s spot complete with multicolored living spaces and an attic.

Address: 26512 Paseo Belardes, San Juan Capistrano, 92675

Listed for: $698,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,452 square feet (3,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Charming courtyard; vaulted ceilings; porcelain tile floors; master suite with backyard access

About the area: In the 92675 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $858,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7925 East Saffron St., Anaheim Hills. (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM HILLS: Upgrades to this 1980s single-story home include quartz countertops, custom maple cabinetry, tile backsplashes and Italian black marble floors.

Address: 7925 E. Saffron St., Anaheim Hills, 92808

Listed for: $724,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,310 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; living room with brick fireplace; patio with fire pit; fenced backyard with views

1021½ South Cypress Ave., Santa Ana. (Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: Two homes, each with two bedrooms and one bathroom, occupy this gated lot with a private yard.

Address: 1021 ½ S. Cypress Ave., Santa Ana, 92701

Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,600 square feet (6,085-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; tile floors; bonus room in front house; covered parking

About the area: In the 92701 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $510,000, up 13.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

27433 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano. (Realtor.com)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO: An abundance of landscaping surrounds this hillside home with sweeping city views.

Address: 27433 Paseo Fiesta, San Juan Capistrano, 92675

Listed for: $749,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,486 square feet (2,650-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed common spaces; sky-lighted living room; scenic breakfast nook; wraparound yard with planters

About the area: In the 92675 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $858,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.