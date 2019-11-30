Hot Property: More than a Weeknd stay

Abel Tesfaye, the singer-songwriter better known as the Weeknd, has bought one of the remaining penthouses at the Beverly West, a boutique condominium tower in Westwood, in one of the highest condo sales ever recorded in the Los Angeles area.

The “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” singer paid $21 million — or about $2,555 a square foot — for the residence, which occupies the entire 18th floor. Select designer-curated furnishings were negotiated separately.

The sale ties real estate developer Richard Lewis’ June purchase of another Beverly West penthouse for the most expensive condo sale in L.A. County this year. The two sales are the most paid for a condo in the Los Angeles area since 2010, when Candy Spelling purchased a two-floor penthouse at the Century building in Century City for about $35 million.

1 / 22 The great room. (Jim Bartsch) 2 / 22 Floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room. (Jim Bartsch) 3 / 22 The great room at night. (Jim Bartsch) 4 / 22 The wine closet. (Jim Bartsch) 5 / 22 The bar in the great room. (Jim Bartsch) 6 / 22 Curated artwork pops behind the bar. (Jim Bartsch) 7 / 22 The great room during the day. (Jim Bartsch) 8 / 22 The dining room. (Jim Bartsch) 9 / 22 The kitchen. (Jim Bartsch) 10 / 22 The master bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 11 / 22 The master bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 12 / 22 The master suite sitting room. (Jim Bartsch) 13 / 22 The master bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 14 / 22 The master bathroom has a soaking tub. (Jim Bartsch) 15 / 22 There are glass-enclosed showers. (Jim Bartsch) 16 / 22 A floating vanity in the junior suite bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 17 / 22 A bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 18 / 22 The junior suite. (Jim Bartsch) 19 / 22 A bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 20 / 22 A bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 21 / 22 The powder room. (Jim Bartsch) 22 / 22 The gym. (Jim Bartsch)

Advertisement

Hilton & Hyland’s Bill Simpson, who is a listing agent for Beverly West, said people are starting to recognize and appreciate the perks, privacy and location afforded by high-rise living.

Tesfaye’s penthouse was one of four that hit the market in August and carried a price tag north of $23 million. Occupying the top floors of the 22-story high-rise, each penthouse was designed to fit a certain personality and features a unique design with curated materials and distinct color palettes.

The penthouse Tesfaye purchased is called the “Mogul” and boasts a dark, masculine palette of deep navy blue complemented by walnut wood paneling. The 8,215-square-foot residence also has a designer kitchen, imported wide-plank oak floors, high-end fixtures and direct elevator access.

Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views in nearly every direction.



Advertisement

Eric Jencks, the building project manager for Beverly West, said Tesfaye fits a profile similar to that of others who have bought in the building: individuals who don’t want to be in a homogeneous living space, but also don’t want to lose the privacy offered by an estate or single-family home.

“The Beverly West has no common areas besides the amenities floor,” Jencks said. “Every owner goes up on their short elevator ride to their own airspace.”

The Beverly West building, developed by United Arab Emirates real estate company Emaar Properties, has 35 units and features a 24-hour concierge, a gym and a saltwater swimming pool. On the rooftop is a helipad.

Tesfaye, 29, catapulted to stardom in the early 2010s after uploading his music on YouTube. He has won three Grammy Awards, including one for his third studio album, “Starboy.”

Jeff Hyland and Susan Pekich of Hilton & Hyland shared the listing with Simpson. Angel Salvador of the Agency represented Tesfaye in the sale.

From Big Diesel to big seller

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has put a Bell Canyon home he owns in a trust on the market for $2.5 million.

He bought the place a year ago for $1.815 million.

Advertisement

Nestled in the sloping hillside, the property spans more than an acre with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, lawn and landscaping.

The Tudor-inspired house, built in 1990, has more than 5,200 square feet of updated living space, including a formal entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a wet bar and a media room. A contemporary portrait of Shaq hangs above a desk in the office.

1 / 17 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 17 The backyard and swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 3 / 17 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 17 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 17 The living room and wet bar. (Realtor.com) 6 / 17 The living room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 7 / 17 The center-island kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 17 The family room sits off the kitchen. (Realtor.com) 9 / 17 A nook. (Realtor.com) 10 / 17 The office. (Realtor.com) 11 / 17 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 12 / 17 The den/media room. (Realtor.com) 13 / 17 The entry. (Realtor.com) 14 / 17 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 15 / 17 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 16 / 17 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 17 / 17 A bedroom. (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite includes two walk-in closets, a sitting area, a fireplace and a private balcony. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.

O’Neal, 47, played for six teams during his storied NBA career, earning NBA MVP honors once and winning a combined four NBA titles with the Lakers and the Miami Heat. In 2011, the basketball great made a move and joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program as an analyst. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried of Compass hold the listing.

Tuning in to canyon life

Len Wiseman, the filmmaker responsible for the “Underworld” series and 2012’s “Total Recall” remake, has purchased a modern home in the Laurel Canyon area for $4.6 million.

Advertisement

Perched above the Sunset Strip, the newly built showplace features a cold, contemporary exterior touched up with stained wood. Through a glass front door, it opens to a roughly 6,000-square-foot interior with clean lines and lots of glass.

Shades of black, white and gray color the living spaces, which include an open dining area and a sleek center-island kitchen. Custom fireplaces anchor the living room and family room. In almost every common space, walls of glass unfold to an entertainer’s backyard with a patio and infinity-edge pool.

1 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The covered patio. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The second-story lounge. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)

An elevator navigates the three-story interior. Upstairs, the subdued hues continue into the master suite, which boasts a marble bathroom with skylights and a free-standing tub. The level also opens to a terrace lined with landscaping.

Above it all, a rooftop deck with a fire pit takes in sweeping canyon and mountain views. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

Ben Belack of the Agency and Aaron Kirman of Compass held the listing. Julian Heaney of Redfin represented the buyer.

Wiseman, 46, directed “Underworld” and “Underworld: Evolution” in the 2000s and produced the next three installments in the franchise. His other credits include “Live Free or Die Hard” and episodes of the shows “Hawaii Five-O,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Lucifer” and “Swamp Thing.”

Ready to pin down a buyer

The San Diego County home of professional wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is for sale at $3.2 million.

Located in Bonsall, roughly 40 miles north of downtown San Diego, the 28-acre property includes a single-story main house, a three-car garage, a basketball half-court and a resort-style swimming pool. A 6,800-square-foot bonus structure/car museum has space for more than 20 vehicles.

Some 15 miles of riding trails wind throughout the estate, which also holds a four-stall barn complete with feed and tack rooms.

1 / 18 The pool and house. (Brent Haywood) 2 / 18 The front of the house. (Brent Haywood) 3 / 18 The dining room. (Brent Haywood) 4 / 18 The living room. (Brent Haywood) 5 / 18 The living room has a fireplace and a wet bar. (Brent Haywood) 6 / 18 The master bedroom has a fireplace. (Brent Haywood) 7 / 18 The master bathroom. (Brent Haywood) 8 / 18 The family room. (Brent Haywood) 9 / 18 French doors in the family room open to the backyard. (Brent Haywood) 10 / 18 The swimming pool. (Brent Haywood) 11 / 18 The resort-style pool features a water slide. (Brent Haywood) 12 / 18 An aerial view of the property. (Brent Haywood) 13 / 18 The four-stall barn. (Brent Haywood) 14 / 18 The barn includes a tack room. (Brent Haywood) 15 / 18 There’s also a feed area. (Brent Haywood) 16 / 18 The barn. (Brent Haywood) 17 / 18 The bonus structure/car museum has space for 20 vehicles. (Brent Haywood) 18 / 18 The bonus structure also has a gym. (Brent Haywood)

The mountaintop retreat, built in 1997 for Goldberg, features updated interiors, an open floor plan and high ceilings. There’s a step-down living room, a formal dining room, an office, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A second kitchen, a gym and additional living quarters lie in the bonus structure/car museum.

Goldberg, 52, began his wrestling career in 1996 in the WCW and became one of the biggest names in the sport during his tenure with the now-defunct promotion. During his career in the WCW and WWE, he has won multiple champion titles, including heavyweight titles in both.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

Richard Combs and Matthew Yunker of Hunter & Maddox International hold the listing.

Surgeon cuts long-awaited deal

A price cut was the cure for the Lake Arrowhead listing of plastic surgeon Andrew Ordon. The Emmy-nominated host of “The Doctors” just sold his waterfront retreat for $2.2 million after trimming about $700,000 off the original asking price.

Built in the 1960s, the cabin-style home enjoys a half-acre perch overlooking the lake. European-inspired interiors open to decks and terraces that take advantage of the scenic setting.

An expansive great room serves as the centerpiece. Set under high-pitched wood ceilings, it boasts a wall of windows, a wet bar and a massive stone fireplace.

1 / 17 The cabin-style home overlooks Lake Arrowhead. (Realtor.com) 2 / 17 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 3 / 17 The great room has a massive stone fireplace. (Realtor.com) 4 / 17 A bar. (Realtor.com) 5 / 17 A dining area takes in a view of Lake Arrowhead. (Realtor.com) 6 / 17 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 17 The family room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 17 Decks and terraces take advantage of the scenic setting. (Realtor.com) 9 / 17 Decks and terraces take advantage of the scenic setting. (Realtor.com) 10 / 17 Diners can enjoy the view of Lake Arrowhead from a deck. (Realtor.com) 11 / 17 One of the five bedrooms. (Realtor.com) 12 / 17 One of the five bathrooms. (Realtor.com) 13 / 17 A view of Lake Arrowhead from a deck. (Realtor.com) 14 / 17 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 15 / 17 Another bedroom. (Realtor.com) 16 / 17 A bedroom features a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 17 / 17 A view of Lake Arrowhead. (Realtor.com)

The 5,000-square-foot floor plan also adds a dining area, granite kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Upstairs are two master suites, each complete with dramatic ceilings, spa tubs and private decks.

Outside, the grounds descend to a hot tub, dining area and tree-covered yard. A boat dock completes the property.

Meghan Hardin of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty held the listing. Sue-Ellen Knapp of CAPRE represented the buyer.

The 68-year-old physician was a regular guest on the “Dr. Phil” talk show before joining “The Doctors” in 2008. The show, which is syndicated in more than 140 countries, has been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards multiple times.