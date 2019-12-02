Elvis Presley’s Palm Springs honeymoon home circles back on the market

You know that skip sound vinyl makes when there’s a scratch or dirt on the record album? The noise that keeps coming around and around with each rotation?

Well, a Palm Springs property known as Elvis Presley’s honeymoon retreat has circled back on the market at $3.2 million – the same price as early this year. The asking price has dropped roughly a dozen times since the property first came on the market $9.5 million in 2014. The lot size then was 1.25 acres. Today it’s a third of an acre.

To be sure, Presley never owned the stucco and flagstone house, but leased it for a very special occasion. He and Priscilla Presley stayed there after their secret wedding in 1967.

If the A side association with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll isn’t enough to find a fan, the Midcentury Modern has B side cred too. Called the “House of Tomorrow” by Look magazine, the home was considered avant-garde when it was built in 1960.

The once futuristic dwelling links four circular wings. Among the round rooms is a living area with a suspended fireplace and stone accent wall. A metallic hood tops the island and stove in the rounded kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the 4,695 square feet of living space.

Views take in the mountains and the backyard swimming pool.

Presley, who died in 1977 at age 42, had such hits as “Hound Dog,” “Suspicious Minds” and “Burning Love.”

Scott Histed of Bennion Deville Homes is the listing agent.

