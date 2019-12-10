Former Dolphin Brandon Marshall fields offers for Florida mansion

Star wide receiver Brandon Marshall has taken an interesting route in selling his Florida home. Since listing the property in 2014, he has lowered the price twice, then increased it three times before finally trimming the tag to its current mark of $4.799 million.

Records show the six-time Pro Bowler picked up the place for $4.15 million shortly after being traded to the Dolphins in 2010.

The 2.5-acre estate sits on a gated lot in Southwest Ranches, a suburb about 15 miles outside of Fort Lauderdale. It makes the most of its space, featuring a 14,000-square-foot mansion and an entertainer’s backyard with a summer kitchen, a resort-style pool and a full-size basketball court.

A porte cochere fronts the salmon-colored home, which sports six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Lined with tile, a voluminous great room combines a living room, a dining area and a sleek kitchen. A colorful lofted lounge overlooks the space from above.

Other highlights include a wood-paneled office, a movie theater and a billiards room with a wet bar. An elevator navigates the two-story floor plan.

Jodi Macken of Macken Realty holds the listing.

Marshall, 34, was drafted by the Broncos in 2006 and went on to play for the Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Giants and Seahawks. In 2009, he set the league record for receptions in a game with 21.