Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘CSI’ creator Anthony Zuiker sells Malibu gem for $9.25 million

Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu estate
Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 12, 2019
11:21 AM
Share

Anthony Zuiker, creator of the “CSI” franchise, has tracked down a buyer for his Malibu retreat. The concrete-clad contemporary just sold for $9.25 million, or $200,000 less than his most recent asking price, records show.

There’s plenty to see across the 1.4-acre grounds. In the densely landscaped backyard, a rooftop deck overlooks a saltwater swimming pool and spa, while a covered pavilion is perched above the tennis court.

Inside, busy living spaces fill out the 5,555-square-foot floor plan. There’s a two-story entry, semicircular living room, tile-splashed chef’s kitchen, dining room under tray ceilings and family room with a built-in fireplace.

1/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
2/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
3/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
4/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
5/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
6/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
7/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
8/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
9/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)
10/10

Past a concrete exterior, the 1990s home opens to 5,555 square feet of sunny living spaces lined with wide-plank walnut floors.  

  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Almost every living space opens to the outside, where a series of covered decks wraps around the exterior of the home.

Most of the five bedrooms and five bathrooms are upstairs, including the expansive master suite with a raised lounge, dressing room, spa tub and ocean-view balcony. The guest house tacks on two great rooms and a mirrored gym.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing. Jamison Malone of the Agency represented the buyer.

Zuiker, 51, has produced all four installments of the “CSI” franchise: “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber.” The flagship program concluded four years ago after 15 seasons.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement