‘CSI’ creator Anthony Zuiker sells Malibu gem for $9.25 million

Anthony Zuiker, creator of the “CSI” franchise, has tracked down a buyer for his Malibu retreat. The concrete-clad contemporary just sold for $9.25 million, or $200,000 less than his most recent asking price, records show.

There’s plenty to see across the 1.4-acre grounds. In the densely landscaped backyard, a rooftop deck overlooks a saltwater swimming pool and spa, while a covered pavilion is perched above the tennis court.

Inside, busy living spaces fill out the 5,555-square-foot floor plan. There’s a two-story entry, semicircular living room, tile-splashed chef’s kitchen, dining room under tray ceilings and family room with a built-in fireplace.

Almost every living space opens to the outside, where a series of covered decks wraps around the exterior of the home.

Most of the five bedrooms and five bathrooms are upstairs, including the expansive master suite with a raised lounge, dressing room, spa tub and ocean-view balcony. The guest house tacks on two great rooms and a mirrored gym.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing. Jamison Malone of the Agency represented the buyer.

Zuiker, 51, has produced all four installments of the “CSI” franchise: “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber.” The flagship program concluded four years ago after 15 seasons.