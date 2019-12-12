What $400,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $400,000 buys right now in Beaumont, Menifee and Mountain Center in Riverside County.

BEAUMONT: For those looking to run their business from home, this striking green single-story house is commercially zoned.

Address: 651 Elm Ave., Beaumont, 92223

Listed for: $389,950 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,471 square feet (13,929-square-foot lot)

Features: Multicolored common spaces; living room with stone fireplace; sunroom; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 92223 ZIP Code, based on 73 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in October was $345,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home at 25176 Renegade Ct., Menifee, 92596.

MENIFEE: This cul-de-sac ranch in the master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch boasts eye-catching landscaping in the front and a hot tub out back.

Address: 25176 Renegade Court, Menifee, 92584

Listed for: $420,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,698 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; master suite with farmhouse doors; side yard; neighborhood pool and sports courts

About the area: In the 92584 ZIP Code, based on 86 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $381,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home at 59225 Avenida La Cumbre, Mountain Center, 92561. (Realtor.com)

MOUNTAIN CENTER: Tucked among the mountains, this cabin-style home with no HOA fees comes with a detached guesthouse complete with its own deck.

Address: 59225 Avenida La Cumbre, Mountain Center, 92561

Listed for: $399,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,303 square feet (2.38-acre lot)

Features: Two viewing decks; wood-covered living spaces; stone wall fireplace; gated lot

About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $580,000, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Homes at 85 Emory Ave., Beaumont, 92223. (Realtor.com)

BEAUMONT: Tapered columns frame the front porch outside this turnkey-ready home. Inside, living spaces are full of neutral tones.

Address: 85 Emory Ave., Beaumont, 92223

Listed for: $395,432 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,952 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; crown molding; pantry with glass doors; grassy backyard

Home at 33405 Agate St., Menifee, 92584. (Realtor.com)

MENIFEE: A variety of trees surround this price-reduced two-story home with tile living spaces and a lofted bonus room.

Address: 33405 Agate St., Menifee, 92584

Listed for: $425,000 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,192 square feet (10,019-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; double-door entry; open floor plan; landscaped backyard

About the area: In the 92584 ZIP Code, based on 86 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $381,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home at 69660 Burlwood Dr., Mountain Center, 92561. (Realtor.com)

MOUNTAIN CENTER: Highlights of this one-acre property include a second-story deck with panoramic views and a two-car garage that’s been converted into an entertainer’s space with a bar.

Address: 69660 Burlwood Dr., Mountain Center, 92561

Listed for: $380,000 for four bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 2,016 square feet (1.1-acre lot)

Features: Dormer windows; Saltillo tile floors; beamed ceilings; fire pit

About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $580,000, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.