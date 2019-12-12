Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

What $400,000 buys right now in three Riverside County communities

Home in Beaumont
Home on 651 Elm Ave., Beaumont
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 12, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $400,000 buys right now in Beaumont, Menifee and Mountain Center in Riverside County.

BEAUMONT: For those looking to run their business from home, this striking green single-story house is commercially zoned.

Address: 651 Elm Ave., Beaumont, 92223

Listed for: $389,950 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,471 square feet (13,929-square-foot lot)

Features: Multicolored common spaces; living room with stone fireplace; sunroom; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 92223 ZIP Code, based on 73 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in October was $345,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home in Menifee
Home at 25176 Renegade Ct., Menifee, 92596.

MENIFEE: This cul-de-sac ranch in the master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch boasts eye-catching landscaping in the front and a hot tub out back.

Address: 25176 Renegade Court, Menifee, 92584

Listed for: $420,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,698 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; master suite with farmhouse doors; side yard; neighborhood pool and sports courts

About the area: In the 92584 ZIP Code, based on 86 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $381,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home in Mountain Center
Home at 59225 Avenida La Cumbre, Mountain Center, 92561.
(Realtor.com)

MOUNTAIN CENTER: Tucked among the mountains, this cabin-style home with no HOA fees comes with a detached guesthouse complete with its own deck.

Address: 59225 Avenida La Cumbre, Mountain Center, 92561

Listed for: $399,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,303 square feet (2.38-acre lot)

Features: Two viewing decks; wood-covered living spaces; stone wall fireplace; gated lot

About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $580,000, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home in Beaumont
Homes at 85 Emory Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
(Realtor.com)

BEAUMONT: Tapered columns frame the front porch outside this turnkey-ready home. Inside, living spaces are full of neutral tones.

Address: 85 Emory Ave., Beaumont, 92223

Listed for: $395,432 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,952 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; crown molding; pantry with glass doors; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 92223 ZIP Code, based on 73 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $345,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home in Menifee
Home at 33405 Agate St., Menifee, 92584.
(Realtor.com)

MENIFEE: A variety of trees surround this price-reduced two-story home with tile living spaces and a lofted bonus room.

Address: 33405 Agate St., Menifee, 92584

Listed for: $425,000 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,192 square feet (10,019-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; double-door entry; open floor plan; landscaped backyard

About the area: In the 92584 ZIP Code, based on 86 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $381,000, down 1.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Home in Mountain Center
Home at 69660 Burlwood Dr., Mountain Center, 92561.
(Realtor.com)

MOUNTAIN CENTER: Highlights of this one-acre property include a second-story deck with panoramic views and a two-car garage that’s been converted into an entertainer’s space with a bar.

Address: 69660 Burlwood Dr., Mountain Center, 92561

Listed for: $380,000 for four bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 2,016 square feet (1.1-acre lot)

Features: Dormer windows; Saltillo tile floors; beamed ceilings; fire pit

About the area: In the 92561 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $580,000, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
