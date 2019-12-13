Comedian Jason Nash snaps up hillside home in Studio City

Comedian, actor and YouTube personality Jason Nash has purchased a home in the hills of Studio City for $1.33 million.

Built in 1940, the renovated house has city and mountain views. Inside, some 1,400 square feet of living space includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an updated kitchen and a family room. A bonus room/office has a separate entrance.

Bifold doors open to a tiled patio, and lower decking creates additional living space. Fruit trees dot the terraced backyard, which extend down the hillside.

The property previously changed hands four years ago for $950,000, records show. It had been listed since September for $1.375 million.

Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Karen Medved of Compass represented the buyer.

Nash, 46, made a name for himself on the video-hosting service Vine before pivoting to YouTube, where he has grown his channel to nearly 2.5 million subscribers. The former “Last Comic Standing” contestant co-wrote, directed and appeared in the 2016 film comedy “FML,” which stars Busy Philipps.