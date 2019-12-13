Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Comedian Jason Nash snaps up hillside home in Studio City

Jason Nash’s Studio City home
The Studio City home takes in city and mountain views.
(Berlyn Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Dec. 13, 2019
2:13 PM
Share

Comedian, actor and YouTube personality Jason Nash has purchased a home in the hills of Studio City for $1.33 million.

Built in 1940, the renovated house has city and mountain views. Inside, some 1,400 square feet of living space includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an updated kitchen and a family room. A bonus room/office has a separate entrance.

1/15
The main living area has bifold doors.  (Berlyn Photography)
2/15
The wet bar.  (Berlyn Photography)
3/15
The kitchen.  (Berlyn Photography)
4/15
The living room.  (Berlyn Photography)
5/15
The patio.  (Berlyn Photography)
6/15
The fire pit.  (Berlyn Photography)
7/15
The living room.  (Berlyn Photography)
8/15
A bedroom.  (Berlyn Photography)
9/15
The master bathroom.  (Berlyn Photography)
10/15
The master bathroom.  (Berlyn Photography)
11/15
A bedroom.  (Berlyn Photography)
12/15
The bonus room.  (Berlyn Photography)
13/15
A bedroom.  (Berlyn Photography)
14/15
Decking creates more space in the backyard.  (Berlyn Photography)
15/15
The backyard.  (Berlyn Photography)

Bifold doors open to a tiled patio, and lower decking creates additional living space. Fruit trees dot the terraced backyard, which extend down the hillside.

Advertisement

The property previously changed hands four years ago for $950,000, records show. It had been listed since September for $1.375 million.

Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Karen Medved of Compass represented the buyer.

Nash, 46, made a name for himself on the video-hosting service Vine before pivoting to YouTube, where he has grown his channel to nearly 2.5 million subscribers. The former “Last Comic Standing” contestant co-wrote, directed and appeared in the 2016 film comedy “FML,” which stars Busy Philipps.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement