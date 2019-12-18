Ray Liotta’s former Pacific Palisades mansion is on the market for $5.595 million

High in the hills of Pacific Palisades, a Mediterranean mansion once owned by “Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta is back up for grabs at $5.595 million.

That’s more than $2 million shy of the asking price when it first hit the market in June, records show. Liotta, who recently starred in the Netflix film “Marriage Story,” owned the home in the late 1990s.

Spanning over three acres, the property claims the largest lot in the Palisades Highlands, according to the listing. An 8,500-square-foot home anchors the terraced estate, which also comes with conceptual plans for a tennis court, guesthouse and second swimming pool.

1 / 12 The patio. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The game room. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The gardens. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The hillside home. (Realtor.com)

A 20-foot grand entry sets a stately tone, leading into expansive common spaces under beamed ceilings. The living room, family room and wood-paneled library all boast fireplaces. The kitchen adds granite backsplashes and a breakfast nook.

Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the three-story floor plan. Outside, the home wraps around a palm-topped swimming pool lined with covered lounges. Meandering paths and verdant gardens complete the scene.

Liotta, 64, is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s mob drama “Goodfellas.” His other credits include “Something Wild,” “Field of Dreams” and “Blow,” and he’s set to star in “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” next year.

Robert Radcliffe of Compass holds the listing.