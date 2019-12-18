Sarah Palin-tied LLC sells half-built home in Arizona for $6.2 million

In the Arizona desert, a limited liability company tied to politician Sarah Palin has sold a half-built house for $6.2 million. That’s $50,000 under the asking price but a whopping $5.263 million more than the corporate entity paid for the property in 2015, records show.

Set on an acre in Scottsdale, the property was owned by Safari Investments LLC, a company that the former Alaska governor confirmed ties to in 2011. The company has purchased multiple properties in Scottsdale over the past few years, including a pair of vacant lots and a 7,900-square-foot home with a swimming pool and basketball court.

This one clocks in at a slightly smaller 7,660 square feet with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across two stories. Nestled in the McDowell Mountains, it enjoys sweeping mountain and city-lights views from its scenic perch.

Though just the foundation is finished, construction plans call for living spaces with beamed ceilings, stone accents and walls of glass, as well as a collector’s garage accessed by an elevator. Outside, lounges would surround a new infinity-edge pool and spa.

Ryan Bailey and Patrick Bailey of Platinum Living Realty held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Andrew Bloom of Keller Williams Arizona Realty represented the buyer.

A native of Alaska, Palin served as mayor of Wasilla, the state’s sixth-largest city, before being elected governor in 2006. The politician gained national attention after joining John McCain as the Republican Party’s Vice President nominee for the 2008 election. She has since appeared on reality shows such as “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” and “Amazing America with Sarah Palin.”