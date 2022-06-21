Wiz Khalifa wants $4.5 million for modern Encino home

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is hoping for a hit in the San Fernando Valley, putting his Encino home of three years on the market for $4.5 million.

The listing comes as no surprise; last month, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star spent $7.62 million on a slightly bigger spot a few miles away.

Khalifa bought this one for $3.4 million in 2019 a year after it was built. Billed as boasting “transitional modern architecture,” the 5,875-square-foot residence draws the eye with a chic exterior of white stucco and rich wood.

1 / 14 The entry. (James Moss) 2 / 14 The living room. (James Moss) 3 / 14 The family room. (James Moss) 4 / 14 The kitchen. (James Moss) 5 / 14 The dining room. (James Moss) 6 / 14 The theater. (James Moss) 7 / 14 The primary bedroom. (James Moss) 8 / 14 The deck. (James Moss) 9 / 14 The backyard. (James Moss) 10 / 14 The two-story home. (James Moss) 11 / 14 The outdoor dining area. (James Moss) 12 / 14 The pool. (James Moss) 13 / 14 The basketball court. (James Moss) 14 / 14 The modern residence. (James Moss)

Inside, the two-story floor plan combines clean lines, open spaces and plenty of glass. There’s a chef’s kitchen with a waterfall island, a family room with an 100-bottle wine bar and a two-story foyer wrapped by a floating wood staircase under 25-foot ceilings.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, an office, a lounge and a theater room, which Khalifa painted during his stay. He also made some changes to the amenity-filled backyard, adding a basketball court next to the guesthouse.

A terrace hangs off the back of the home, taking in views of the Santa Susana Mountains and overlooking the quarter-acre grounds complete with a dining patio, fire pit, swimming pool and spa.

Alan Taylor of Compass and Brian Capossela of Cap Equity Realty hold the listing.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Thomaz, has released six studio albums since 2006 including his debut, “Show and Prove,” and 2011’s “Rolling Papers.” His hits include “Black and Yellow,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “See You Again,” which appeared in the film “Furious 7.”