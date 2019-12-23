Diplomat Ronald Spogli negotiates $7.5 million for his Bel-Air house

Former U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino Ronald Spogli has sold a home in Bel-Air for $7.5 million through a trust in his name, public records show.

During the diplomat’s ownership the gated Georgian Traditional underwent a major renovation of its 6,074 square feet of interiors. Beyond the front portico is a formal entry leading to dining, living and family rooms as well as a spacious kitchen outfitted with an island and a wine fridge. French doors open to the backyard.

The five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms include an upstairs master suite with a marble bath.

Built in 1933, the brick two-story is surrounded by more than three-quarters of an acre of manicured gardens and grounds.

The property previously sold 10 years ago for $4.4 million.

Spogli, a venture capitalist, served under the Obama and George W. Bush administrations.

Josh Flagg and Shane McCoy Fermelia of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

