Hot Property

Diplomat Ronald Spogli negotiates $7.5 million for his Bel-Air house

The stately home, built in 1933, is surrounded by gardens and landscaped grounds.
The stately home, built in 1933, is surrounded by gardens and landscaped grounds.
(Realtor.com)
By Lauren Beale
Dec. 23, 2019
6 AM
Former U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino Ronald Spogli has sold a home in Bel-Air for $7.5 million through a trust in his name, public records show.

During the diplomat’s ownership the gated Georgian Traditional underwent a major renovation of its 6,074 square feet of interiors. Beyond the front portico is a formal entry leading to dining, living and family rooms as well as a spacious kitchen outfitted with an island and a wine fridge. French doors open to the backyard.

The exterior.
The entry.
The living room.
The dining room.
The library.
The kitchen.
The family room.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
The office.
The second-story deck.
The gardens.
The back patio.

The five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms include an upstairs master suite with a marble bath.

Built in 1933, the brick two-story is surrounded by more than three-quarters of an acre of manicured gardens and grounds.

The property previously sold 10 years ago for $4.4 million.

Spogli, a venture capitalist, served under the Obama and George W. Bush administrations.

Josh Flagg and Shane McCoy Fermelia of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
