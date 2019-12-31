Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Ex-Charger Antonio Gates takes a loss in sale of Encino mansion

Hot Property | Antonio Gates
The 8,500-square-foot home in Encino had been listed for as much as $7.249 million.
(Wayne Ford)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Dec. 31, 2019
12:37 PM
Former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and his wife, reality television personality Sasha Gates, have sold their modern mansion in Encino for $6.5 million.

The couple bought the property two years ago for $6.995 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

The multilevel house, built in 2016, was updated during the Gateses’ ownership and features an open-concept floor plan with 15-foot ceilings and skylights. A two-way fireplace divides the family room and gleaming chef’s kitchen. In the family room, a glass-enclosed wine cellar and tasting room fills the far wall.

1/5
The 8,500-square-foot contemporary home sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre.  (Wayne Ford)
The 8,500-square-foot contemporary home sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre.  (Wayne Ford)

A home theater, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms fill out the 8,500-square-foot interior. There’s also a converted office in one of the garages.

Outside, grounds measuring two-thirds of an acre center on an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa, a fireplace and a built-in barbecue. Elsewhere on the property is a sports court.

Antonio Gates, 39, sat out the 2019 NFL campaign despite expressing an interest in returning for a 17th season with the Chargers. The talented pass-catcher is the Chargers’ all-time leader in receptions (960), receiving touchdowns (117) and receiving yards (11,882).

Sasha Gates was a main cast member on “Wags,” a reality TV show that documented the lives of spouses of professional athletes, from 2015-17. Last year, she appeared in the romance-drama film “Kinky.”

Chris Lucibello and Natasha Noreiga of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Alma Schwartz of Real Estate Masters Group represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
