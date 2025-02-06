Chargers tight end Antonio Gates has been voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, announced in a four-man class that also includes Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe.

Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, becoming an icon at his position with an NFL-leading 116 receiving touchdowns. After he transitioned from college basketball at Kent State, the undrafted free agent and former power forward became the Chargers’ franchise leader in receptions, yards receiving, and receiving touchdowns.

“Collectively, it’s really so hard to describe in words,” Gates said during one of his numerous interviews after the announcement. “The thing I come up with most is it’s just an amazing feeling. I’m so happy. It’s like a world of weight off my shoulders. I finally made it. I finally reached the pinnacle of sports.”

In his second year of eligibility, Gates was introduced on stage in New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre by his former Chargers teammate and fellow Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. Current Hall of Famers wrapped Gates in bear hugs as he strode across the stage. Former Baltimore Raven linebacker Ray Lewis grasped both sides of Gates’ face with a wide grin on his face.

The four-person class was the smallest in 20 years. Former Rams star wide receiver Torry Holt and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning were among the finalists who did not make the cut.

When he saw Dean Spanos in the press tent before sitting for a news conference, Gates, wearing a red and blue plaid blazer with navy slacks, wrapped the Chargers owner in a hug.

“Finally,” he said.

“Enjoy it,” Spanos responded.