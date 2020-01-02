‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo sells chic Hamptons farmhouse

Actress Ellen Pompeo, best known for her starring role in “Grey’s Anatomy,” wrapped up an East Coast home sale just in time for the new year. Her modern farmhouse in the Hamptons sold in late December for $2.995 million, records show.

She’s been busy in the real estate realm over the last few years, selling a Hollywood Hills Midcentury for $2.075 million in 2017 and a Spanish villa in the same neighborhood for $2.765 million a year later.

Pompeo designed this one herself. Built in 2013, it spans 2,400 square feet on eight acres in Sag Harbor, N.Y., a waterfront community in East Hampton.

1 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The modern farmhouse. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The fireplace. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com)

Past a rustic gray-blue exterior, the three-story floor plan boasts busy living spaces with hardwood floors, white-painted beams, paneled walls and marble accents. There’s a two-story living room, as well as a chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and expansive dining porch. Through walls of glass, the space overlooks a densely landscaped yard.

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the floor plan, including a master suite with a private lounge and office. Outside, a wood deck descends to a gunite pool surrounded by lawns.

The Corcoran Group held the listing. Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Pompeo’s role as Dr. Meredith Grey in “Grey’s Anatomy” landed her a Golden Globe nomination in 2007. On the big screen, she has appeared in “Old School,” “Daredevil” and “Life of the Party.” She paid $925,000 for the home in 2011, records show.