Colin Farrell-tied home in Hollywood Hills fetches $1.3 million

A Hollywood Hills home owned in a trust tied to actor Colin Farrell and his former partner, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, has sold for $1.3 million, records show.

The English country-style house, which dates to the 1920s, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,736 square feet full of period details. Among features of note are leaded glass windows that take in canyon views. A wood-burning fireplace anchors a vaulted-ceiling living room.

1 / 9 The hillside home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The landscaped grounds. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The patio. (Realtor.com)

Set up for indoor-outdoor living, the galley-style kitchen has a staircase leading to various outdoor patios and decking. In the formal dining room, French doors open to a covered balcony.

Lush landscaping and mature trees fill fenced and gated grounds of about a quarter-acre. A two-car garage completes the setting.

Farrell, 43, is known for his roles in “Minority Report,” “Miami Vice” and “The Lobster.” He won a Golden Globe for his role in the 2008 crime drama “In Bruges.”

Bachleda-Curuś has credits that include the films “Polaris” and “The American Side.” She also voices the character Anya Oliwa in the “Wolfenstein” video game series.

Todd Goddard and Clinton Wade of Clinton and Todd Team were the listing agents. Arvin Haddadzadeh of the Agency repped the buyer.