Hot Property

Home of the Week: La Jolla mansion has plenty of curve appeal

1/11
Listed for $12.795 million, the 9,200-square-foot house features curved walls and retractable glass that blend indoor-outdoor living space.   (Rancho Photos)
2/11
Designed by Concepto Design Group, the estate crowns a roughly half-acre bluff in La Jolla with sweeping ocean views.  (Rancho Photos)
3/11
A dining area.  (Rancho Photos)
4/11
The address: 7455 Hillside Drive, La Jolla.  (Rancho Photos)
5/11
The home was built in 2006.  (Rancho Photos)
6/11
Custom furniture by Christopher Guy Harrison was used to reinforce the home’s modern architecture.  (Rancho Photos)
7/11
A bedroom.  (Rancho Photos)
8/11
Closet space.  (Rancho Photos)
9/11
Wine cellar.  (Rancho Photos)
10/11
A wet bar sits adjacent to the saltwater swimming pool and spa.   (Rancho Photos)
11/11
Saltwater swimming pool and spa.  (Rancho Photos)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 4, 2020
5 AM
Retractable walls of glass make indoor-outdoor living a breeze at this modern residence in La Jolla. Set on a bluff with unobstructed ocean views, this home evokes the tide below with its curvilinear form. Custom furnishings by former actor turned designer Christopher Guy Harrison were designed to reinforce the curvaceous architecture.

The details

Location: 7455 Hillside Drive, La Jolla, CA 92037

Asking price: $12.795 million

Year built: 2006

Living area: 9,200 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.43 acres

Features: Retractable walls of glass; open-concept floor plan; center-island kitchen; game room; wine cellar; poolside wet bar; saltwater swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92037 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family home sales in November was $1.95 million, an 11.2% decrease year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Joshua and Matthew Altman, Douglas Elliman, (310) 819-3250

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
