‘Insecure’ producer Prentice Penny inks deal for Ladera Heights home

Prentice Penny, the executive producer, writer and director of HBO’s “Insecure,” has purchased a home in the Ladera Heights neighborhood for $2.8 million, records show.

The Midcentury Modern-style home, dating to 1963, has maple wood floors, a step-down living room and walls of windows that take in garden views. The kitchen, equipped with marble countertops and custom cabinetry, opens to the family and dining rooms. There are seven bedrooms and four bathrooms in more than 4,400 square feet of space.

The Midcentury Modern-style house sits on a lot of more than a third of an acre. (Realtor.com)

Outside, grounds of more than a third of an acre have a swimming pool, a spa and a putting green. Lush landscaping completes the setting.

The property previously changed hands three years ago for $1.9 million, public records show.

Eric Yetter of PLG Estates was the listing agent. Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Penny, 45, has previous television credits that include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Happy Endings” and “Girlfriends.” Last year, he signed a two-year overall deal with HBO to write, produce and direct comedy and drama projects for television.