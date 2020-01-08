Prolific director Walter Hill sells Malibu beach house for $8.2 million

Walter Hill has officially bid farewell to his Malibu home of 15 years. The prolific action director behind “The Warriors” and “The Driver” sold the beach house on Tuesday for $8.225 million, or $770,000 shy of the November asking price.

Hill still managed to profit on the property. Records show he paid just over $7 million for it back in 2005.

The oceanfront abode enjoys a prime spot on Broad Beach and fits two structures into its narrow lot: a two-story home with an entertainer’s deck and a two-car garage topped by a guest studio. A courtyard sits in between.

Pocketing doors and walls of glass bring ocean views into every room. In 3,030 square feet, there are five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a sleek open floor plan anchored by a dual-sided fireplace.

The master suite sprawls across the second story, combining a voluminous bedroom, spa bathroom, spacious office and private balcony. Down below, the multilevel deck adds a hot tub, lounge and dining area. A gated path descends to the beach.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing. Jamie Sher of the Sher Group represented the buyer.

A native of Long Beach, Hill has been writing, directing and producing films since the ’70s. His directing credits include “Hard Times,” “Southern Comfort” and “48 Hrs.” On the production side, he handled the “Alien” franchise.