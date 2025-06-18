Heat advisory is extended. Here’s where Southern California will be sizzling

Emmanuel Perez, 5, kicks around a soccer ball in the splash pad at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Scorching weather has extended the heat advisory through Wednesday in parts of Southern California, which is set to endure another day of sizzling temperatures.

A heat advisory is in effect through Wednesday at 8 p.m. across Orange County’s inland areas — including Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo — as well as the Inland Empire and San Diego County’s valleys and mountains.

On Wednesday, the mercury could hit 118 degrees in Palm Springs; 103 in Palmdale; 101 in San Bernardino; 100 in Santa Clarita, Woodland Hills, Ontario, Lake Elsinore and Paso Robles; 98 in Riverside; 92 in Temecula; 89 in Anaheim, Escondido and El Cajon; 87 in downtown Los Angeles; 83 in Irvine; 82 in San Luis Obispo; and 78 in Santa Barbara.

Advertisement

“Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses,” the weather service office in San Diego warned. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas issued an “extreme heat warning” for Death Valley National Park and the Mojave Desert — including the Interstate 15 corridor to Las Vegas — as well as areas around the Colorado River, including Lake Havasu City. The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Las Vegas Valley could see maximum temperatures of 106 to 113 degrees Wednesday, the weather service said.

Advertisement

The heat wave is being caused by high pressure dominating Southern California, the weather service office in San Diego said.

Forecasters also warned of elevated fire conditions across portions of California for the rest of the week.

There’s an “increased risk of grass fires, with a potential for rapid spread due to gusty winds, hot temperatures and very low humidities” in places including the Grapevine section of Interstate 5, the Ventura County mountains, the Antelope Valley and foothills, the Santa Ynez mountains and foothills down to the Santa Barbara County south coast, and the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys.

Advertisement

The weather service office in Reno issued a fire weather watch from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon for Alpine and Mono counties (including Mammoth Lakes and Bridgeport) and eastern Lassen County, as well as for western Nevada, including Reno and Carson City.

Much of Southern California sweated through a hot Tuesday. Temperatures maxed out at 102 degrees in Woodland Hills; 100 in Chatsworth and Ojai; 99 in Lancaster; 98 in Palmdale; 97 in Northridge; 95 in Van Nuys and Paso Robles; 94 in Westlake Village and Fillmore; 92 in Burbank; 91 in San Gabriel; 89 in downtown Los Angeles; and 85 in Long Beach.

Farther south and east, temperatures on Tuesday hit 115 degrees at Palm Springs and Death Valley National Park; 113 in Needles; 100 in Lake Elsinore; 99 in San Bernardino; 98 in Riverside and Chino; 97 in Ontario; 96 in Yorba Linda; 94 in Escondido; 89 in Santa Ana and Fullerton; 88 in Anaheim; 84 in Vista; 83 at John Wayne Airport; and 80 in Laguna Beach and Encinitas.

Coastal areas were more mild. Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday reported a high of 78 degrees; San Diego and Redondo Beach reported a high of 77.

Most of Southern California is expected to experience the start of a cool-down starting Thursday, which marks Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the effort by federal troops to set free enslaved people in the South.

