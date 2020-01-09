What $625,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $625,000 buys right now in Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Ana and Mission Viejo in Orange County.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: A gazebo adjoins a swimming pool and spa behind this Mediterranean-style home with mountain views.
Address: 11 Via Becerra, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688
Listed for: $610,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 993 square feet (3,750-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; travertine floors; vaulted ceilings; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92688 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $775,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA ANA: A charming brick fireplace and breakfast nook with booth seating are a few highlights inside this single-story home built in 1925.
Address: 910 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, 92703
Listed for: $600,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,434 square feet (5,085-square-foot lot)
Features: Dual-pane windows; upgraded hardwood floors; kitchen with granite countertops; long driveway
About the area: In the 92703 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $568,000, up 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MISSION VIEJO: Found in the California Colony community, this turnkey home boasts an expansive great room and a backyard with citrus trees.
Address: 28072 Ebson, Mission Viejo, 92692
Listed for: $625,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,191 square feet (3,300-square-foot lot)
Features: Charming exterior; cathedral ceilings; remodeled kitchen; custom brick fireplace
About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $745,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: Turf and drought-tolerant landscaping keep bills low for this two-story home with a new deck.
Address: 10 Via Ulmaria, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688
Listed for: $656,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,299 square feet (3,750-square-foot lot)
Features: Front porch; living room with fireplace; high ceilings; landscaped front and back yards
SANTA ANA: Zoned for mixed use, this 101-year-old property boasted four bedrooms before being converted into a law office with a lobby, conference room and receptionist space.
Address: 1502 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 92701
Listed for: $629,000 for four bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,990 square feet (7,733-square-foot lot)
Features: Gated lot; hardwood floors; solar panels; private parking lot
About the area: In the 92701 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $600,000, up 14.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MISSION VIEJO: A wraparound patio rings this turnkey home on a private hillside lot overlooking the rest of the neighborhood.
Address: 28291 Alava, Mission Viejo, 92692
Listed for: $634,888 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,818 square feet (3,478-square-foot lot)
Features: Carpeted floors; lofted office; expansive master suite; trellis-topped patio
