What $625,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $625,000 buys right now in Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Ana and Mission Viejo in Orange County.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: A gazebo adjoins a swimming pool and spa behind this Mediterranean-style home with mountain views.

Address: 11 Via Becerra, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688

Listed for: $610,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 993 square feet (3,750-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Open floor plan; travertine floors; vaulted ceilings; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92688 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $775,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

910 N. Flower St., Santa Ana (Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: A charming brick fireplace and breakfast nook with booth seating are a few highlights inside this single-story home built in 1925.

Advertisement

Address: 910 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, 92703

Listed for: $600,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,434 square feet (5,085-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-pane windows; upgraded hardwood floors; kitchen with granite countertops; long driveway

About the area: In the 92703 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $568,000, up 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

28072 Ebson, Mission Viejo (Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: Found in the California Colony community, this turnkey home boasts an expansive great room and a backyard with citrus trees.

Address: 28072 Ebson, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $625,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,191 square feet (3,300-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Charming exterior; cathedral ceilings; remodeled kitchen; custom brick fireplace

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $745,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

10 Via Ulmaria, Rancho Santa Margarita (Realtor.com)

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: Turf and drought-tolerant landscaping keep bills low for this two-story home with a new deck.

Address: 10 Via Ulmaria, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688

Listed for: $656,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,299 square feet (3,750-square-foot lot)

Features: Front porch; living room with fireplace; high ceilings; landscaped front and back yards

About the area: In the 92688 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $775,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

1502 N. Main St., Santa Ana (Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: Zoned for mixed use, this 101-year-old property boasted four bedrooms before being converted into a law office with a lobby, conference room and receptionist space.

Address: 1502 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 92701

Listed for: $629,000 for four bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,990 square feet (7,733-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated lot; hardwood floors; solar panels; private parking lot

About the area: In the 92701 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $600,000, up 14.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

28291 Alava, Mission Viejo (Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: A wraparound patio rings this turnkey home on a private hillside lot overlooking the rest of the neighborhood.

Address: 28291 Alava, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $634,888 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,818 square feet (3,478-square-foot lot)

Features: Carpeted floors; lofted office; expansive master suite; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $745,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.