Home of the Week: In Beverly Hills, the romantic stylings of Wallace Neff

Modern comforts have been woven into the grand design of this Wallace Neff estate in the flats of Beverly Hills. Dating to 1929, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence displays the noted architect’s attention to detail with spectacular hand-stenciled ceilings and ornate woodwork. Two chef’s kitchens, including one with a service entrance, and a screening room are among updates to the floor plan.

The details

Location: 704 N. Arden Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $15.75 million

Year built: 1929

Living area: 9,790 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Lot size: 0.4 of an acre

Features: Handmade details; period tile work; stenciled ceilings; screening room; two kitchens; two family rooms; wine cellar; guesthouse; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in November was $3.672 million, a 29.6% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Madison Hildebrand, (310) 818-5788, and Ginger Glass, (310) 927-9307, Compass

