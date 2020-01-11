Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: In Beverly Hills, the romantic stylings of Wallace Neff

1/10
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping.  (Mike Helfrich)
2/10
In the living room, arched French doors bookend a dramatic wall fireplace, while hand-stenciled beams top the space.  (Mike Helfrich)
3/10
Listed for $15.75 million, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house showcases spectacular original woodwork and bright tile risers.   (Mike Helfrich)
4/10
In the living room, arched French doors bookend a dramatic wall fireplace, while hand-stenciled beams top the space.  (Mike Helfrich)
5/10
Listed for $15.75 million, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style house showcases spectacular original woodwork and bright tile risers.   (Mike Helfrich)
6/10
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping.  (Mike Helfrich)
7/10
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping.  (Mike Helfrich)
8/10
Two kitchens and a screening room are among updates made to the house, which has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.   (Mike Helfrich)
9/10
Two kitchens and a screening room are among updates made to the house, which has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.   (Mike Helfrich)
10/10
The Wallace Neff-designed house in the flats of Beverly Hills sits on more than a third of an acre surrounded by lush landscaping.  (Mike Helfrich)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 11, 2020
5 AM
Share

Modern comforts have been woven into the grand design of this Wallace Neff estate in the flats of Beverly Hills. Dating to 1929, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence displays the noted architect’s attention to detail with spectacular hand-stenciled ceilings and ornate woodwork. Two chef’s kitchens, including one with a service entrance, and a screening room are among updates to the floor plan.

The details

Location: 704 N. Arden Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $15.75 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1929

Living area: 9,790 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Lot size: 0.4 of an acre

Features: Handmade details; period tile work; stenciled ceilings; screening room; two kitchens; two family rooms; wine cellar; guesthouse; swimming pool and spa

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in November was $3.672 million, a 29.6% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Madison Hildebrand, (310) 818-5788, and Ginger Glass, (310) 927-9307, Compass

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement