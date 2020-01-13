Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Pauly Shore seeks $9.5 million for Hollywood Hills spread

Pauly Shore
Comic-actor Pauly Shore is asking $9.5 million for his renovated home in the Hollywood Hills.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 13, 2020
3:31 PM
Stand-up comic and actor Pauly Shore has put a house in Hollywood Hills West up for sale at $9.5 million.

The single-story house, built in 1959 and since remodeled, is gated from the street and takes in sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles, the ocean and the surrounding mountains.

Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the house features glass walls in the living and dining rooms that connect to patios and terrace space. The updated kitchen is outfitted with an island and stainless steel appliances. The master suite — one of four bedrooms — has glass walls that connect to a wrap-around deck. There’s also a dry sauna.

Outside, grounds of more than half an acre center on an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa. A two-car garage and additional parking fill out the estate.

The 51-year-old Shore is known for his film roles in “Encino Man” (1992), “Son in Law” (1993) and “In the Army Now” (1994). He currently hosts the Random Rants video podcast on YouTube.

Shore bought the property in 1996 for $1.15 million, public records show. In recent years, he has had it up for lease in recent years for as much as $27,500 a month.

Marcie Hartley and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
