Former Beverly Hills home of singer Bobby Darin lists for $8.5 million

A Beverly Hills home once owned by singer-songwriter Bobby Darin and later voice actor Noel Blanc has come up for sale at $8.5 million.

The Spanish-style compound, which has a separate guesthouse and a world-class recording studio, was owned by the “Beyond the Sea” crooner during the 1960s. Blanc, known for voicing such Looney Tunes characters as Elmer Fudd and Porky Pig, sold the property in the late 1990s after nearly three decades of ownership.

The current owner — a corporate entity tied to B’z guitarist Takahiro “Tak” Matsumoto — bought the property in 2011 for about $3.64 million, records show.

The permitted recording studio has been used by such musicians as Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Built in the 1920s and since renovated, the two-story house has hardwood floors, recessed lighting and an updated chef’s kitchen. The living room, which has a fireplace, opens to the family room. The five bedrooms and six bathrooms include an expansive master suite with a separate office, a bar and two private terraces.

Outside, the landscaped grounds feature a dining patio and swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature. The recording studio — used by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Sabbath, Carlos Santana and Ozzy Osbourne, among others — sits in the rear.

Matsumoto, 58, formed the Japanese rock duo B’z in the late 1980s with vocalist Koshi Inaba. He won a Grammy Award for best pop instrumental album in 2010 for his collaboration with Larry Carlton on “Take Your Pick.”

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.